Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Up 33% Year-Over-Year; Non-GAAP Gross Margin Improves Significantly

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) sees a 33% increase in Q3 revenue compared to Q3 2022.
  • Non-GAAP gross loss reduced by nearly half from Q2, signaling a move towards Q4 profitability.
  • Free cash flow improved, with the company on track to reduce its free cash flow spend by 50% by year-end relative to Q1/Q2 levels.
  • Strong balance sheet maintained with $321.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial), a global leader in automotive technology, announced its third-quarter financial results, showcasing significant strides towards profitability and efficiency. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at $17.0 million, marking a 33% increase from the same period in the previous year. This growth is attributed to the company's successful scaling efforts and the commencement of production with Volvo Cars.

Financial Highlights and Milestone Achievements

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial) reported a non-GAAP gross loss of $9.1 million for Q3, a substantial improvement from the previous quarter, indicating progress towards gross margin profitability by Q4 2023. The GAAP net loss was $134.3 million, or $(0.34) per share, while the non-GAAP net loss was $84.1 million, or $(0.21) per share. The company also demonstrated a significant improvement in free cash flow, which was $(60.8) million, aligning with its target of a 50% reduction by Q4 2023 compared to the first half of the year.

According to

“For the first time at Luminar, we are realizing an inflection point in economies of scale and path to profitability,”
stated Austin Russell, Founder & CEO of Luminar. He also highlighted the successful audit for production capacity and quality, known as the 'Run at Rate', with Volvo Cars, and the company's aggressive drive towards efficiency gains.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

The balance sheet of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial) remains robust, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $321.0 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's operating cash flow for Q3 was $(56.5) million, and it maintains a strong liquidity position to support business growth and profitability targets.

Outlook and Webcast Details

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial) has adjusted its 2023 financial guidance, expecting revenue to be around $75 million, which would represent approximately 85% year-over-year growth. The company anticipates reaching a positive gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in Q4 2023 and ending the year with a balance of greater than $300 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

The company's CEO and CFO will host a video webcast to discuss the quarterly business update, Q3 financials, and a live Q&A session. The webcast details are available on Luminar's investor site.

Conclusion

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial) is on a clear trajectory towards profitability, as evidenced by its Q3 2023 financial results. With strong revenue growth, improved gross margins, and a solid balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to continue its path of growth and efficiency gains. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the company's continued progress as it moves towards its year-end targets and beyond.

For more detailed information on Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR, Financial)'s financials and to stay updated on the latest company news, please visit Luminar's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Luminar Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.