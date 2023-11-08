On November 8, 2023, AerSale Corp (ASLE, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, revealing a substantial increase in revenue and a notable improvement in adjusted net income and EBITDA. The company's performance reflects the dynamic nature of the aviation aftermarket services industry and the strategic management of its asset portfolio.

Financial Performance Overview

AerSale Corp (ASLE, Financial) reported a robust increase in revenue for Q3 2023, totaling $92.5 million, up from $51.0 million in Q3 2022. This growth was primarily driven by a significant rise in flight equipment sales, which included seven engines and a P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft. Despite the revenue surge, GAAP net loss was $0.1 million for the quarter, a marked improvement from the $9.0 million net loss in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income, which excludes non-cash and unusual items, was $0.9 million for Q3 2023, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.9 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.03 for the quarter, a reversal from an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year.

Segment Performance and Challenges

Asset Management Solutions revenue more than tripled to $65.1 million in Q3 2023, driven by the pacing of flight equipment sales. However, leasing revenue declined due to fewer aircraft and engines available for lease. TechOps revenue decreased by 9.9% to $27.4 million, impacted by fewer customer aircraft in storage and lower contributions from aerostructures and landing gear facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 stood at $1.9 million, a significant improvement from the $(0.5) million in Q3 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher flight equipment sales.

Liquidity and Market Outlook

AerSale ended the quarter with $174.6 million in liquidity, including $3.2 million in cash and available capacity of $171.4 million on its revolving credit facility. CEO Nicolas Finazzo highlighted the fluctuating nature of flight equipment sales and the impact of high interest rates and tightening financial conditions on the air cargo market. Despite these challenges, Finazzo expressed confidence in the company's ability to monetize inventory at appropriate margins.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Garmendia noted that while the quarter's results fell short of internal projections due to delayed sales, the company's business model and execution capabilities are expected to drive value in the coming quarters.

Updated 2023 Guidance and AerAware Update

AerSale updated its 2023 guidance, now expecting to generate revenue of $400 - $420 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 - $45 million. The guidance reflects softer demand in the freight market and supply chain issues affecting the availability of USM and flight equipment for sale or lease.

The company also announced the near completion of the certification process for its AerAware Enhanced Flight Vision System for Boeing 737NG aircraft, with the FAA granting AerAware a 50% visual advantage over the naked eye.

Conference Call and Non-GAAP Measures

AerSale will host a conference call to discuss the results, with a live webcast available for investors. The company also provided reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are used by management for trend analyses and planning.

For detailed financial tables and further information on AerSale's Q3 2023 performance, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements.

