PCTEL Inc (PCTI) Reports Decline in Q3 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Amid Pending Merger with Amphenol

Financial Performance Reflects Challenges in Antennas and Test & Measurement Segments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue decreased by 33.1% year-over-year to $17.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • GAAP gross profit margin declined to 43.8%, with a GAAP net loss of $0.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell sharply to $0.3 million, a 92% decrease from Q3 2022.
  • Pending merger with Amphenol Corporation expected to close between Q4 2023 and early 2024.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, PCTEL Inc (PCTI, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, revealing a significant downturn in revenue and profitability. The company, a leading provider of wireless technology solutions, reported a 33.1% decrease in revenue to $17.4 million compared to the same period last year. This decline was attributed to lower revenues in both the antennas and industrial IoT device segment, particularly in agriculture and public safety applications, and a decrease in Test & Measurement revenue, primarily due to reduced sales with OEM customers for 5G technology products.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The GAAP gross profit margin for Q3 2023 was 43.8%, a decrease from 45.9% in Q3 2022, reflecting a negative mix shift between product lines. Adjusted EBITDA plummeted by 92% to $0.3 million, and the company experienced a GAAP net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. This contrasts with a GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.11 earnings per share, in the same quarter of the previous year. Non-GAAP net income broke even, a stark contrast to the $2.6 million, or $0.14 per share, reported in Q3 2022.

Merger and Future Outlook

Amidst these financial challenges, PCTEL Inc (PCTI, Financial) is in the process of being acquired by Amphenol Corporation. The merger agreement, announced on October 13, 2023, stipulates that PCTEL stockholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of common stock owned. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024, pending customary closing conditions and approval by PCTEL's stockholders. Following the merger's completion, PCTEL will be delisted from public markets.

Liquidity Position

The company's liquidity, as measured by cash, cash equivalents, and investments, stood at $33.3 million as of September 30, 2023, marking a slight decrease from the previous quarter.

For more detailed information about PCTEL Inc (PCTI, Financial)'s financial performance and the pending merger with Amphenol Corporation, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's website at https://www.pctel.com/ and the investor relations section at https://investor.pctel.com/.

PCTEL Inc (PCTI, Financial) faces a challenging period, with significant declines in key financial metrics. However, the pending merger with Amphenol Corporation may offer a strategic pathway forward for the company and its stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PCTEL Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.