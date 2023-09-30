Cyngn Inc (CYN) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amidst Strategic Deployments

Key Financial Highlights and Operational Milestones

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Cyngn Inc (CYN) announced a net loss of $5.47 million for Q3 2023, with a net loss per share of $0.14.
  • The company's unrestricted cash and short-term investments stood at $8.2 million as of September 30, 2023, down from $22.6 million at the end of 2022.
  • Despite the losses, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has made significant operational progress, including the deployment of DriveMod Stock chaser and the DriveMod Tugger debut.
  • Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.45 million, compared to no revenue in the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving software for industrial applications, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $5.47 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.26 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in 2022. Despite the losses, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has achieved significant operational milestones, including the deployment of its DriveMod Stock chaser at a North American facility for a Fortune 100 customer.

Operational Highlights and Financial Review

Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial) has seen several successes in the third quarter and October, with CEO Lior Tal expressing confidence in the company's business momentum. The deployment of DriveMod Stock chaser and the DriveMod Tugger debut, as well as the planned DriveMod Forklift rollout in mid-2024, are seen as pivotal in the commercialization of its Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS) and indicate market acceptance of Cyngn's product suite for industrial automation.

Financial Performance Analysis

The company's revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.45 million, a significant increase from no revenue in the same period last year. However, the costs and expenses for the same period were $19.4 million, leading to a loss from operations of $17.95 million. Research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses, continue to be the major cost drivers for Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

As of September 30, 2023, Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial) had unrestricted cash and short-term investments totaling $8.2 million, a decrease from $22.6 million at the end of 2022. The working capital was $7.2 million, and total stockholders’ equity was $10.2 million, compared to $22.4 million and $24.1 million, respectively, at the end of the previous year. The net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $14.4 million.

For more detailed information on Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial) and its financials, investors are encouraged to visit the "Investor Relations" page of the company's website at https://investors.cyngn.com/.

While Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial) continues to invest heavily in research and development to drive future growth, the company's current financial position reflects the challenges of scaling up operations and commercializing its technology. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see if the strategic deployments and product suite advancements translate into financial stability and profitability in the coming periods.

It is important to note that the information provided in this article is based on the company's unaudited financial statements and is subject to change. Cyngn Inc (CYN, Financial) undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cyngn Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.