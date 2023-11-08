ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) Reports Growth in Net Sales and Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023

Financial Discipline and Operational Efficiency Drive Improved Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) announces a 14% increase in net sales to $19.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross margin improves to 61.4%, with a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million.
  • Net loss remains stable at $1.0 million, with positive operating cash flows and no debt.
  • Company expects 14% - 16% revenue growth for the full year 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, showcasing a year-over-year increase in net sales and a solid gross margin improvement. The company reported total net sales of $19.5 million, up 14% from the prior year quarter, driven primarily by a 19% increase in sales of its flagship product, Tru Niagen®. The gross margin for the quarter stood at 61.4%, reflecting a 160 basis point increase from the previous year, attributed to supply chain optimization and economies of scale.

Financial Performance Highlights

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) achieved a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.01) per share, which remained consistent with the prior year quarter. This stability is notable considering the prior year's results included a one-time Employee Retention Tax Credit of $2.1 million. The company also reported a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million, marking a $1.7 million improvement from the third quarter of 2022.

Operational and Strategic Developments

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) continued to expand its market reach with the launch of Tru Niagen® on iHerb and the introduction of Tru Niagen® 1,000 mg. Additionally, a partnership with Zesty Paws to launch a pet supplement featuring Niagen® signifies the company's entry into the pet longevity market. A recent clinical study published in Cell Reports further supports the efficacy of the company's products.

Financial Statements Analysis

The company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, shows a healthy financial position with $26.8 million in cash and no debt. Net cash inflow from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $6.5 million, a significant improvement from a net cash outflow of $14.8 million in the prior year. This improvement is largely due to a $10.1 million reduction in net loss and positive cash impacts from inventory management and other operational efficiencies.

Outlook and Investor Relations

Looking ahead, ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) expects to achieve 14% to 16% revenue growth for the full year 2023. The company anticipates that gross margin will remain stable, and selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net sales will decrease due to new customer acquisition strategies. Investments in research and development are set to increase, while general and administrative expenses are projected to be flat or down by $1 million year over year.

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) will hold a live webcast to discuss the third-quarter financial results and provide a business update. Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and financial exhibits on the Investors Relations section of ChromaDex’s website.

ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial) continues to focus on financial discipline and operational efficiency, which is reflected in its Q3 2023 financial results. With a strong financial position and strategic initiatives in place, the company is poised for continued growth and innovation in the healthy aging market.

For more detailed information and to stay updated on ChromaDex Corp (CDXC, Financial)'s latest developments, please visit chromadex.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ChromaDex Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.