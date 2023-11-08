Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) Faces Headwinds in Q3 2023 Amid Goodwill Impairment Charge

Challenging Economic Conditions Lead to Sales Decline and Net Loss

Summary
  • Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) reports a 9.7% decrease in sales to $498.2 million in Q3 2023 compared to the previous year.
  • The company records a substantial GAAP loss of $464.3 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $401.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA falls by 20% to $55.4 million, with lower volumes overshadowing price/input cost benefits and synergies.
On November 8, 2023, Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV, Financial) released its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, formed from the merger of legacy SWM and Neenah, faced a challenging quarter, with sales declining by 9.7% to $498.2 million. This decrease was attributed to lower volumes, partially mitigated by higher selling prices and currency translation. The company's GAAP loss stood at $464.3 million, significantly impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $401.0 million and additional charges related to asset write-downs and the planned divestiture of its Engineered Papers business.

Segment Performance and Management Commentary

Mativ's Advanced Technical Materials (ATM) segment experienced a 7.6% decrease in sales, while the Fiber-Based Solutions (FBS) segment saw a 16.7% drop. Despite these challenges, CEO Julie Schertell remains optimistic, citing the company's cultural integration and synergy realization post-merger. Schertell emphasized the focus on operating and capital efficiencies to enhance cash flows and reduce debt, particularly using proceeds from the Engineered Papers sale.

Our teams are prioritizing actions to actively address short-term challenges, while continuing to execute against a clear long-term strategy," said Schertell.

Financial Health and Capital Allocation

Mativ's cash flow from operating activities was $37.8 million year-to-date, with capital spending and software costs totaling $49.9 million. The company's total debt was $1,738.5 million, with net debt standing at $1,653.8 million. The liquidity position remained strong at approximately $414 million. In line with its capital allocation strategy, Mativ reduced its quarterly dividend and continued share repurchases to mitigate stock compensation dilution.

Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, Mativ is focused on growth initiatives, cost management, and debt reduction. The company anticipates an EBITDA target of $70 million per quarter as volumes recover and margins increase. The divestiture of the Engineered Papers business is expected to streamline the company's operations, with the ATM segment poised to represent 80% of Mativ post-sale.

For more detailed insights and financial data, investors and analysts can access Mativ's earnings conference call and presentation on the company's website.

Despite the current headwinds, Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV, Financial) is taking strategic steps to navigate the uncertain economic landscape, with a focus on strengthening its financial position and delivering value to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mativ Holdings Inc for further details.

