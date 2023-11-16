WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Results Amid Market Expansion Efforts

High-Speed Data Revenue Hits Record High Despite Overall Subscriber Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • High-Speed Data Revenue increased by 7% year-over-year to $109.8 million.
  • Total Revenue slightly down by $0.6 million compared to Q3 2022, totaling $173.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $70.9 million, with a margin increase to 41.0%.
  • Net loss of $104.5 million due to a significant non-cash impairment charge on intangible assets.
Article's Main Image

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WideOpenWest Inc (WOW, Financial), a leading broadband provider, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 8, 2023. The company reported a record high-speed data revenue of $109.8 million, a 7% increase from the same period last year, signaling strength in its core broadband business. However, total revenue saw a marginal decline to $173.1 million, down $0.6 million from Q3 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

WOW's total subscription revenue was slightly down by $0.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in Video and Telephony RGUs, partially offset by an increase in average revenue per unit (ARPU) from rate increases and the purchase of higher speed offerings. Other Business Services Revenue remained consistent at $5.4 million, while Other Revenue decreased by 6% to $7.4 million.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, decreased by 4% to $75.6 million, mainly due to reductions in programming expense and increases in capitalized labor. Selling, General, and Administrative expenses also saw a decrease of 6% to $37.5 million, largely attributable to reduced stock compensation and marketing expenses.

Despite these cost reductions, the company reported a net loss of $104.5 million, compared to a net income of $0.5 million in Q3 2022. This loss was primarily driven by a $131.7 million non-cash impairment charge on intangible assets. The net profit margin for the quarter was (60.4)%, a significant drop from the 0.3% in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Capital Expenditures

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $70.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million from Q3 2022, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 41.0% from 39.4%. Capital expenditures totaled $64.5 million for the quarter, representing a $26.8 million increase compared to Q3 2022, primarily related to market expansion efforts.

Subscriber Metrics and Market Expansion

WOW reported a total of 517,400 subscribers as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 20,700, or 4%, compared to the previous year. High-Speed Data (HSD) RGUs also decreased by 3% to 503,400. The company's market expansion projects have reached a total of 106,700 homes passed, with 25,800 subscribers since inception.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of September 30, 2023, WOW's total outstanding long-term debt and finance lease obligations stood at $889.1 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $22.6 million. The total net leverage ratio was 3.1x on a Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA basis.

WOW's management expressed confidence in their strategy and outlook for the next year, emphasizing the transition of their business through expansion into new markets and the growth of their broadband business. The company will provide an update on its outlook for the remainder of the year in its upcoming earnings call.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please visit WOW's investor relations website.

Contact information for investor relations and corporate communications is available for those seeking further details or to engage in follow-up queries.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WideOpenWest Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.