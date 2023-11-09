GoHealth Inc (GOCO) Reports Mixed Third Quarter 2023 Results

Submissions Surge Amidst Revenue Dip and Narrowing Net Loss

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GoHealth Inc (GOCO) announced a slight decrease in Q3 2023 net revenues to $132.0 million, down from $133.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • Submissions increased by 31% year-over-year, while net loss improved by $18.5 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA showed an improvement, turning from negative $14.3 million in Q3 2022 to negative $11.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • Despite lower than expected cash flow from operations due to delayed payments, the company remains optimistic about its technological advancements and the Encompass platform.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial), a leading player in the health insurance marketplace, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a marginal decrease in net revenues year-over-year, with a total of $132.0 million for the quarter, compared to $133.1 million in the same period last year. Year-to-date (YTD) 2023 net revenues also saw a decline, totaling $458.0 million, a decrease of $104.3 million from the previous year's $562.3 million.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) experienced a significant increase in Submissions, reporting 161,550 for the third quarter, marking a 31% improvement over the prior year's figure. The company's net loss showed signs of improvement, with a reduction to $56.2 million in Q3 2023 from $74.7 million in Q3 2022. The YTD net loss also improved, decreasing to $149.0 million from $225.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $11.5 million, an improvement over the negative $14.3 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. YTD Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $18.1 million, a significant improvement from the negative $35.0 million in the prior year.

Operational Performance and Technological Investments

The company's CEO, Vijay Kotte, highlighted the strategic transition to Encompass, GoHealth's new enrollment and engagement solution.

At GoHealth, our relentless commitment to enhancing the consumer experience has been a driving force behind our transition to Encompass, our new enrollment and engagement solution, which should position us for success during the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period,"
said Kotte. The company's investments in marketing strategies, technological enhancements, and agent development were made in anticipation of the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period, which began on October 15.

Financial Tables Summary

The earnings report included detailed financial tables, which showed a mixed picture. While operating expenses saw a decrease, with total operating expenses for Q3 2023 at $170.0 million compared to $192.2 million in Q3 2022, the company still reported an operating loss of $37.9 million for the quarter. Interest expenses increased to $17.6 million, up from $15.6 million in the prior year. The balance sheet and cash flow statements reflected the company's current financial position, with a trailing twelve months negative cash flow from operations of $3.2 million, which was an improvement over the previous year.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Despite the challenges, GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) remains optimistic about its future performance. CFO Jason Schulz expressed confidence in the company's guidance for the full year.

Our expectations for full year 2023 total net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, both excluding Non-Encompass BPO Services, reflect our dedication to sustained growth and the delivery of value to our shareholders,"
stated Schulz. The company anticipates a substantial improvement in cash flow from operations and a rapid increase towards profitability.

For more detailed information on GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial)'s financial performance, readers are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations section of GoHealth's website at https://investors.gohealth.com/.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the earnings report, as these measures provide additional insights into the company's performance and financial health.

GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) continues to focus on leveraging its technological capabilities and operational excellence to navigate the dynamic health insurance market and deliver value to its customers and shareholders alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GoHealth Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.