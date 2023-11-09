National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Faces Net Loss in Q3 2023 Amid Walmart Partnership Termination Charges

Company Announces Cost Savings and Pricing Initiatives to Offset Revenue Impact

60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net revenue increased by 6.6% to $532.4 million in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022.
  • Net loss reported at $73.8 million due to non-cash impairment charges related to Walmart partnership termination.
  • Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS remained stable at $15.7 million and $0.15, respectively.
  • Company aims for annualized savings of $10 million to $12 million through cost reduction and pricing strategies.
On November 9, 2023, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net revenue increase of 6.6% to $532.4 million, driven by growth in Adjusted Comparable Store Sales, new store sales, and higher revenue from the AC Lens business. However, National Vision faced a net loss of $73.8 million, with a Diluted EPS of $(0.94), primarily due to $79.4 million in non-cash impairment charges associated with the termination of its Walmart partnership. This compares unfavorably to the net income of $11.5 million and Diluted EPS of $0.15 in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

Despite the net loss, the company's Comparable store sales growth stood at 3.8%, with an Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth of 4.3%. The company opened 21 new stores, bringing the total to 1,402 stores, marking a 5.3% increase in store count year-over-year. Costs applicable to revenue rose by 8.3% to $252.0 million, and Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 11.0% to $249.7 million. Adjusted SG&A also saw an 8.7% increase to $241.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

National Vision ended the quarter with a cash balance of $265.8 million and total debt of $562.8 million. Operating cash flows for the first nine months of 2023 were $153.3 million, an increase from the $121.3 million reported for the same period in 2022. Capital expenditures for the first nine months totaled $82.0 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

The company has announced cost savings and pricing initiatives expected to yield annualized savings of $10 million to $12 million, starting in 2024. These measures, along with non-headline pricing actions, are anticipated to more than offset the profitability gap created by the Walmart partnership termination.

For fiscal 2023, National Vision expects net revenue to be between $2.115 billion and $2.125 billion, with an Adjusted Operating Income of $60 million to $65 million, and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.53 to $0.58. Capital expenditures are projected to be between $115 million and $120 million.

The company's fiscal 2023 outlook is subject to various uncertainties, including macro-economic factors and the impact of the Walmart partnership termination. National Vision will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide further details on its strategic plans.

For more comprehensive information on National Vision Holdings Inc's financial results, including detailed financial tables and a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, please visit National Vision's investor relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Vision Holdings Inc for further details.

