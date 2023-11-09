Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Reports Fiscal 2023 Results: Solid Growth Amidst Global Challenges

BDX Announces Full Year and Q4 Earnings, Outlines Future Growth Strategy

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 revenue increased by 6.8%, with a 5.9% rise on a currency-neutral basis.
  • Full Year 2023 revenue saw a 2.7% increase, with adjusted diluted EPS of $12.21.
  • BDX issues FY24 guidance targeting 5.75% organic revenue growth at the midpoint.
  • Company marks its 52nd consecutive year of dividend increases.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial), a leading global medical technology company, released its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results, showcasing resilience and strategic growth. The company's execution of the BD 2025 strategy has been pivotal in driving broad-based growth despite global economic headwinds.

Fiscal 2023 Performance Overview

BDX reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $5.1 billion, a 6.8% increase as reported, and a 5.9% rise on a currency-neutral basis. The revenue from the base business, excluding COVID-only diagnostic testing, grew by 7.3% as reported and 6.3% currency-neutral. GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations were $0.53 and $3.42, respectively.

For the full fiscal year 2023, BDX's revenue reached $19.4 billion, marking a 2.7% increase as reported and a 4.5% increase on a currency-neutral basis. The base business revenue grew by 5.1% as reported and 7.0% currency-neutral. The GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations stood at $5.10 and $12.21, respectively.

Segment and Geographic Performance

BDX's growth was broad-based across its segments, with BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional all reporting revenue increases. The United States and International markets both contributed to the revenue growth, with reported changes of 6.3% and 7.6%, respectively.

BD Medical's revenue growth was driven by strong performance in the Medication Management Solutions and Pharmaceutical Systems business units. BD Life Sciences saw solid growth in its base business, while BD Interventional reported strong growth across the segment, particularly in the Surgery and Peripheral Intervention business units.

Strategic Highlights and Future Outlook

BDX's chairman, CEO, and president, Tom Polen, highlighted the company's achievements, stating,

We achieved another quarter, and another year, of strong performance through our talented team’s execution of our BD2025 strategy and differentiated portfolio of medical technologies that are increasing healthcare efficiency and improving the lives of patients around the world."
He also emphasized the company's position to deliver durable growth in fiscal 2024 and beyond.

BDX has provided guidance for fiscal year 2024, expecting revenues in the range of approximately $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion, with organic revenue growth projected to be between 5.25% and 6.25%. The company anticipates an adjusted diluted EPS of $12.70 to $13.00, representing a growth of approximately 4% to 6.5%.

Financial Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

The company's financial statements reflect a solid balance sheet, with total assets of $52.78 billion as of September 30, 2023. BDX has also provided reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes offer valuable insights into the company's operational performance and underlying trends.

In conclusion, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) has demonstrated a strong fiscal 2023 performance, underpinned by strategic execution and a diversified portfolio. With a positive outlook for fiscal 2024, BDX is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and value creation for shareholders.

For a detailed analysis of BDX's financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties can visit www.bd.com/investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Becton Dickinson & Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.