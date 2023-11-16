Vertex Inc (VERX) Reports Strong Q3 2023 Results with Increased Guidance

Company Raises Full-Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Vertex Inc (VERX) announced robust third-quarter results, with a significant rise in software subscription revenues.
  • Management increases full-year guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in the company's financial trajectory.
  • Non-GAAP financial measures show a healthy gross margin and a solid increase in Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Vertex Inc (VERX) continues to expand its customer base, with direct customers growing to 4,303 in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 9, 2023. The company reported strong financial performance, with President, CEO, and Chairperson David DeStefano commenting,

We delivered strong results in the third quarter, reflecting our recent growth investments."
He further emphasized the company's solid execution and competitive position in the enterprise segment.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) saw its software subscription revenues climb to $121.3 million, up from $106.4 million in the same period last year. Services revenue also increased to $23.7 million from $19.9 million. The total revenue for the quarter reached $145 million, a substantial improvement from $126.2 million in Q3 2022.

Despite these gains, the company experienced a net loss of $3.4 million, which was attributed to increased operating expenses, including research and development, selling and marketing, and general and administrative expenses. However, non-GAAP financial measures painted a more favorable picture, with non-GAAP gross profit standing at $103.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA at $26.6 million for the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) ended the quarter with $49.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The balance sheet also showed a total asset value of $720.1 million. The company's cash flow from operations was positive, contributing to a free cash flow of $9.1 million for the quarter.

Customer Growth and Retention

Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) continued to expand its customer base, ending the quarter with 4,303 direct customers, up from 4,230 in Q3 2022. The company's focus on customer retention and expansion is evident in its Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRR) and Gross Revenue Retention Rate (GRR), which are key indicators of the company's ability to maintain and grow its customer revenues.

Outlook and Guidance

Chief Financial Officer John Schwab expressed confidence in the company's financial outlook, stating,

Throughout the first nine months of 2023, we have consistently exceeded our financial expectations."
As a result, Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) is raising its full-year guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Investors and stakeholders can access more details about Vertex Inc (VERX)'s financial performance by joining the conference call or webcast hosted by the company. The replay will be available until November 23, 2023.

For more information on Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) and its financial results, please visit Vertex Inc's Investor Relations website.

Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) continues to demonstrate its ability to navigate the complexities of the global tax environment, delivering solutions that are critical for businesses worldwide. With a strong financial performance in Q3 2023 and an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, Vertex Inc (VERX) is well-positioned for sustained growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vertex Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.