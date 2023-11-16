LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Reports Significant Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Revenue Soars by 143% Year-Over-Year; Gross Margins Improve

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) sees a 143% increase in operating revenues in Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Gross margins improved by 10.5 percentage points to 27% in Q3 2023 from Q2 2023.
  • Net loss widened to $(25.3) million in Q3 2023 from $(22.3) million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA, Financial), a pioneer in carbon recycling, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 9, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in operating revenues, which reached $19.6 million, marking a 143% rise compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. This growth was primarily driven by the biorefining business's engineering and other services revenue as projects advanced, and a 34% year-on-year growth in the CarbonSmart business.

Financial Performance Overview

Cost of revenues increased to $14.4 million in Q3 2023, up from $6.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year, mainly due to higher revenue performance and engineering costs associated with Project Dragon in the UK. Despite the increase in costs, LanzaTech improved its gross margins to 27% in the third quarter of 2023, a 10.5 percentage point increase from the second quarter of 2023, thanks to a beneficial shift in revenue mix.

Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $29.8 million, reflecting a 31% increase from the prior year. This rise was attributed to headcount growth and the expansion of key teams to accelerate project development. However, operating expenses saw a 9% decline quarter-on-quarter compared to Q2 2023.

The net loss for the quarter was $(25.3) million, compared to a net loss of $(22.3) million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA showed a quarter-on-quarter improvement of 20%, resulting in $(19.1) million for Q3 2023, due to higher gross profit and sequentially lower operating expenses.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LanzaTech made significant progress in its operations, including the successful startup at IndianOil Corporation’s refinery off-gas facility in India, marking the first commercial-scale deployment of LanzaTech technology in the country. The company also advanced its first two projects expected to co-develop with Brookfield in Europe and delivered Basic Engineering Packages for multiple projects, including Project Dragon and a plant in Rome, Italy.

Furthermore, LanzaTech's Freedom Pines Fuels facility is anticipated to complete construction by year-end, with operations starting in early 2024. The company also announced a joint venture in Saudi Arabia to accelerate the commercial deployment of its carbon recycling technology.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, LanzaTech had a total of $136.9 million in cash, restricted cash, and investments. The company expects to see ongoing improvements in cash flow from operations as it progresses towards becoming cash flow positive. Additionally, LanzaTech revised the accounting treatment of the Forward Purchase Agreement in its financial statements, reclassifying certain amounts to equity and non-current liabilities, with no impact on liquidity, cash flows, or results of operations for the third quarter.

For more detailed information on LanzaTech's financials, including the balance sheet and statements of operations, please visit GuruFocus.com.

LanzaTech's CEO, Jennifer Holmgren, commented on the company's commitment to achieving long-term climate goals and deploying industrial decarbonization solutions on a large scale. She highlighted the progress made across the company's pipeline of commercial development projects.

Investors and analysts can access a replay of the conference call discussing the financial results until November 23, 2023, and an archive of the webcast will be available on LanzaTech’s website for twelve months following the call.

LanzaTech's mission is to transform waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, contributing to a future where carbon is reused rather than wasted. The company's technology platform uses various waste feedstocks to produce sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products, aiming to create a circular carbon economy.

This summary provides an overview of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA, Financial)'s financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For more in-depth analysis and detailed financial data, please refer to the full earnings report and visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LanzaTech Global Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.