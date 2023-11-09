Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Key Takeaways from the Third Quarter Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) announces FDA approval of VOQUEZNA and prepares for its commercial launch.
  • The company reports a net loss of $43.2 million for Q3 2023, with a reduced loss from operations compared to Q3 2022.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals secures an additional $175 million in non-dilutive financing to support VOQUEZNA's market potential.
  • Total assets increased to $236.9 million as of September 30, 2023, from $164.8 million at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, highlighting significant regulatory milestones and providing updates on its business operations. The company, which specializes in developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, reported a net loss of $43.2 million for the quarter, or $(0.76) per share, compared to a net loss of $51.1 million, or $(1.32) per share, for the same period in 2022. Despite the net loss, the company's loss from operations showed an improvement, decreasing from $42.5 million in Q3 2022 to $35.7 million in Q3 2023.

Financial Highlights and Business Updates

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT, Financial) has reached a pivotal moment with the FDA approval of VOQUEZNA, a new treatment option for acid-related disorders. The company is finalizing the buildout of its sales team in anticipation of VOQUEZNA's commercial availability in December. Additionally, Phathom submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) in September for vonoprazan as a daily treatment for Non-Erosive GERD, the largest subcategory of GERD. The company's financial position is strengthened by an additional $175 million in cash from a non-dilutive revenue interest financing agreement, which is expected to support the commercialization of VOQUEZNA.

Financial Performance Analysis

Phathom Pharmaceuticals' total assets have increased to $236.9 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $164.8 million at the end of 2022. The company's cash and cash equivalents stand at $213.7 million, reflecting a solid financial position to support its strategic initiatives. However, total liabilities also increased to $254.8 million, resulting in a total stockholders' deficit of $(17.8) million. Research and development expenses decreased to $12.3 million in Q3 2023 from $19.0 million in Q3 2022, while general and administrative expenses remained relatively stable. Interest income for the quarter rose to $2.7 million, up from $726,000 in the prior year's quarter, partially offsetting the interest expense of $10.1 million.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT, Financial) is navigating the complexities of the biopharmaceutical industry with a focus on innovation and strategic financial management. As the company prepares for the launch of VOQUEZNA and continues to advance its pipeline, investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring its operational execution and market penetration. For more detailed information and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.