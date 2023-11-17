Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $148.96, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.17%, marked against a three-month change of -12.9%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Jack Henry & Associates Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a slightly lower momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned Jack Henry & Associates Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Jack Henry & Associates Inc Business

Jack Henry & Associates Inc, with a market cap of $10.84 billion and sales of $2.12 billion, is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 22.3%, reflecting its efficient operations and strong market position.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Jack Henry & Associates Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Jack Henry & Associates Inc stands impressively at 26.71, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 7.48, Jack Henry & Associates Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0, Jack Henry & Associates Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Jack Henry & Associates Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Jack Henry & Associates Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 8.8%, which outperforms better than 51.23% of 2401 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 9, and the rate over the past five years is 8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Jack Henry & Associates Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this opportunity may find it prudent to delve deeper into the company's strategic initiatives and market positioning. With a GF Score that signals strong future performance, Jack Henry & Associates Inc stands as a compelling investment for those looking to enhance their portfolio with a resilient and growing technology firm.

