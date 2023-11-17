Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund's 3rd-Quarter Commentary

“We continue to focus on companies with the ability to innovate, invest, and grow through variable macroeconomic environments.”

Market in Review

U.S. equities declined in the third quarter of 2023, especially in September, as macroeconomic and political developments stoked investor unease. Threats of a federal government shutdown, strikes at several U.S. automakers, and tensions with China made the path to slower growth and a soft landing appear less smooth or as likely as expected. Oil prices moved higher on the back of coordinated OPEC supply restraint and a subsequent rebound in gasoline prices. U.S. consumer confidence ticked down over the summer months, while employment and home prices held firm. The U.S. economy's ongoing resilience, coupled with higher interest rates, reinvigorated the value of the U.S. dollar, which closed the three-month period near its levels at the start of 2023.

Interest rates across longer-term maturities on the yield curve flexed to new cycle highs, as the Federal Reserve's (“Fed”) revised forecast reflected expectations of longer duration at higher levels for the federal funds rate. Still, short-term signaling suggested the likelihood of one additional 25-basis-point increase by year-end, as insurance against any further inflationary pressures, which currently appear to be subsiding.

We remain vigilant in evaluating the investment landscape against this mixed backdrop. It's important to emphasize that slowing growth, in our view, is not the defining factor that will influence the performance and financial results of Fund holdings over a longer-term investment horizon. We focus on companies with the ability to innovate, invest, and grow through variable macroeconomic environments, which supports our belief in the ability of Fund holdings to generate above-average returns.

Portfolio Performance

During the third quarter of 2023, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (Institutional Class) returned -3.42%, underperforming its benchmarks, the Russell 1000® Growth Index, which returned -3.13%, and the S&P 500 Index, which returned -3.27%.

Stock selection within the Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors detracted the most from relative performance. Stock selection within the Information Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Staples sectors added the most value.

Contributors & Detractors

Both Eli Lilly (LLY) and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) contributed positively to returns during the quarter. Eli Lilly continued to benefit from exceptionally strong sales in its diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro and improving reimbursement trends. Robust U.S. uptake was bolstered by strong efficacy and positive customer experience. Alphabet has seen stabilization of advertising demand, while search and YouTube growth is accelerating.

Apple (AAPL) detracted from performance, underperforming in a weak market for growth stocks. The company continues to demonstrate the power of its ecosystem, which includes two billion iPhones. We view Apple as a consistent compounder with a track record for delivering growth, even in difficult operating environments. Microsoft (MSFT) also underperformed in a weak market, but it continued to gain share across multiple product lines, while having the advantage of being very well positioned for the artificial intelligence (“AI”) wave as concept transitions to reality.

Buys & Sells

We initiated a position in Argenx (ARGX), which develops antibody-based medicines for autoimmune diseases and cancer, as its flagship drug Vyvgart, an anti-FcRn antibody approved for myasthenia gravis (“MG”), has had a very successful launch. It is also in active clinical trials for several more indications, which should unlock significant sales potential.

We sold our position in Adyen (XAMS:ADYEN), a payments platform company, due to disappointing results, as competition increased and growth rates slowed.

Sector Underweights and Overweights

Sector weights are a by-product of our research-based stock selection. At the beginning of the year, the Fund's largest sector overweights/underweights relative to the Russell 1000® Growth Index were in Consumer Discretionary (overweight) and Information Technology (underweight). As of September 30, 2023, the largest sector overweight relative to the index was in Consumer Discretionary. The biggest underweights relative to the benchmark were in Industrials and Information Technology.

