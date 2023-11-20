LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP): Assessing Its Market Position and Fair Value

Is LiveRamp Holdings Positioned for Growth or Facing Overvaluation?

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a recent daily loss of 6.53%, yet a 3-month gain of 5.06%, investors are closely monitoring LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP, Financial). The company's Loss Per Share stands at 0.89, prompting questions about its valuation: Is the stock Fairly Valued? This article delves into the financials and market position of LiveRamp Holdings to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to understand the intricacies of its market value and future prospects.

Company Introduction

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP, Financial) operates in the cloud-based software sphere, specializing in data integration for businesses and advertisers. By merging first-party customer data across various touchpoints with additional sources, LiveRamp Holdings enhances customer profile accuracy for its clients. The company's revenue is primarily generated through a subscription model, complemented by a marketplace for data transactions. A comparison between LiveRamp Holdings' stock price and the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $35.14 suggests an opportunity to gauge the stock's intrinsic value.

1724074137179189248.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a calculated intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, company performance, and future business estimates. LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP, Financial), with its current share price of $33.65 and a market cap of $2.20 billion, is estimated to be fairly valued. The GF Value suggests that the stock price should align with the company's growth rate, indicating that LiveRamp Holdings may offer a stable investment reflecting its business development.

1724074115935039488.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. LiveRamp Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.39, indicating a strong balance sheet with financial resilience. This positions LiveRamp Holdings advantageously within the competitive Software industry landscape.

1724074164513468416.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a less risky investment indicator. LiveRamp Holdings has a mixed profitability record, with an operating margin that ranks below many peers in the Software industry. However, the company's growth metrics are more promising, with revenue and EBITDA growth rates surpassing a majority of its competitors, indicating potential for value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is crucial for assessing profitability. LiveRamp Holdings currently has a negative ROIC when compared to its WACC, suggesting challenges in generating sufficient cash flow relative to capital invested. This comparison is vital for evaluating the company's efficiency in creating shareholder value.

1724074183106818048.png

Conclusion

In summary, LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's strong financial condition and fair profitability, coupled with better-than-average industry growth rates, present a balanced investment opportunity. For a detailed financial overview, investors can explore LiveRamp Holdings' 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.