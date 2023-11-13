Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Reports Q3 2023 Results and Updates Full-Year Guidance Amid Challenges

Softening Macroeconomic Conditions and Cybersecurity Incident Impact Outlook

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP diluted EPS at $1.05, non-GAAP diluted EPS at $1.32, with total sales growth of 3.1%.
  • Full-year 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance narrowed to $5.18 to $5.26, reflecting macroeconomic conditions and cybersecurity incident impacts.
  • Global Dental sales up by 5.4%, while Global Medical sales saw a decrease of 3.1%.
  • Technology and Value-Added Services sales increased by 18.8%, driven by acquisitions and internal growth.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing third-quarter financial results and updating full-year guidance. The company, a leading provider of healthcare solutions, reported a stable net total sales growth of 3.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, despite facing headwinds from softening macroeconomic conditions and a recent cybersecurity incident.

Financial Performance Overview

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) reported GAAP net income for the quarter at $137 million, translating to $1.05 per diluted share, a decrease from the third-quarter 2022 GAAP net income of $150 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the quarter was $173 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared with third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income of $177 million, or $1.29 per diluted share.

The company's Global Dental sales were notable, with a 5.4% increase to $1.9 billion for the quarter, driven by strong sales growth in consumable merchandise and acquisitions. However, internally generated sales decreased slightly in local currencies. Global Medical sales experienced a decline of 3.1%, with internally generated sales decreasing by 4.6% in local currencies. Technology and Value-Added Services sales were a bright spot, increasing by 18.8% compared to the prior-year period.

Strategic Acquisitions and Capital Deployment

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) continued its strategic expansion by investing $417 million in business acquisitions during the third quarter of 2023 and $668 million year-to-date. The company also repurchased approximately 660,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $75.79 per share, totaling $50 million.

Cybersecurity Incident and Updated Guidance

The company provided an update on the cybersecurity incident reported on October 14, 2023, which primarily affected its dental and medical distribution businesses. While significant progress has been made towards resuming normal operations, the incident is expected to impact full-year 2023 sales, now anticipated to be approximately 1% to 3% lower than full-year 2022 sales.

As a result, Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) has updated its full-year 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to $4.43 to $4.71. This reflects a narrowed guidance range for the underlying business and an estimated $0.55 to $0.75 per share business interruption impact from the cybersecurity incident, excluding any future insurance claim recovery.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) remains confident in the stability of the dental and medical markets and is committed to its strategic priorities and long-term financial model, which includes high single-digit to low double-digit operating income growth.

For a detailed breakdown of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial)'s financial results, including income statements and balance sheets, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Henry Schein Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.