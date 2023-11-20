Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Announces Acquisition by Kyowa Kirin

ORTX Sees Libmeldy Revenue Growth and Prepares for Potential U.S. Launch in 2024

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • ORTX reports $5.6 million in Q3 Libmeldy net revenue, with a year-to-date total of $12.7 million.
  • Planned acquisition by Kyowa Kirin valued at up to $477.6 million, expected to close in Q1 2024.
  • U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application for OTL-200 under Priority Review, PDUFA date set for March 18, 2024.
  • ORTX's net loss decreases by 26% year-over-year to $35.3 million for Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and highlighting significant business developments, including a planned acquisition by Kyowa Kirin.

Financial Highlights and Business Accomplishments

ORTX reported a notable increase in its Libmeldy net revenue, reaching $5.6 million for the quarter and $12.7 million year-to-date. The company also announced a definitive agreement for acquisition by Kyowa Kirin, which is valued at up to approximately $477.6 million and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2024. This acquisition is expected to enhance ORTX's capabilities and resources to advance its HSC gene therapy platform.

Regulatory Advancements and Commercial Strategy

The U.S. FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application for OTL-200 in metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) under Priority Review, with a PDUFA goal date of March 18, 2024. ORTX is actively preparing for a potential U.S. launch, including establishing qualified treatment centers and expanding newborn screening activities. The company's commercial strategy is further supported by the appointment of Bennett Smith as senior vice president and general manager of North America.

Financial Performance Analysis

ORTX's total revenue for Q3 2023 was $6.3 million, a slight increase from $5.8 million in the same period in 2022. The cost of product sales rose marginally to $1.7 million, maintaining a consistent gross margin of approximately 72%. Research and development expenses decreased by 19% to $14.6 million, primarily due to the release of the Strimvelis loss provision. Selling, general, and administrative expenses remained stable at $11.6 million. The company's loss from operations decreased by 15% to $21.6 million, reflecting a decrease in R&D expenses.

ORTX experienced a net loss of $35.3 million for the quarter, a 26% reduction from the previous year. As of September 30, 2023, the company reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments of approximately $125.4 million, with $25.6 million of debt outstanding. ORTX has removed its financial guidance around Libmeldy revenue and anticipated cash runway due to the anticipated acquisition by Kyowa Kirin.

Forward-Looking Milestones

Looking ahead, ORTX has outlined key milestones for the remainder of 2023, including the continued establishment of qualified treatment centers for Libmeldy in Europe and the Middle East, preparation for the potential U.S. launch of OTL-200, initiation of a global registrational trial for OTL-203 for MPS-IH, and commencement of IND- and CTA-enabling studies for OTL-104 for NOD2-Crohn’s disease.

ORTX's commitment to advancing its pipeline and preparing for significant regulatory and commercial milestones positions the company as a leader in the HSC gene therapy field. The planned acquisition by Kyowa Kirin is set to further bolster ORTX's strategic initiatives and enhance its ability to deliver transformative gene therapies to patients with severe genetic diseases.

For more detailed information on ORTX's financial results and upcoming milestones, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Orchard Therapeutics PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.