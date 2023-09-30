N-able Inc (NABL) Reports Solid Q3 2023 Results with Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Company Raises Full-Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook Amidst Strong Market Position

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue increased by 15% year-over-year, reaching $107.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 grew approximately 27% year-over-year to $36.6 million.
  • N-able Inc (NABL) raises full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $139.2 - $139.7 million.
  • Company maintains full-year 2023 revenue growth outlook at 13% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, a leading provider of IT solutions for service providers, reported a robust 15% increase in revenue year-over-year, amounting to $107.6 million, or a 13% increase on a constant currency basis. This growth was driven by a strong demand in the IT outsourcing market and the company's strategic initiatives to enhance its product offerings.

Financial Performance Overview

N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) demonstrated solid financial performance in Q3 2023, with subscription revenue growing by approximately 15.3% year-over-year to $105.2 million. The company's GAAP gross margin stood at 83.9%, while the non-GAAP gross margin was slightly higher at 84.6%. GAAP net income for the quarter was reported at $6.0 million, translating to $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income reached $17.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of approximately 27% compared to the same period last year, reaching $36.6 million, which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.0%. This growth is indicative of N-able Inc (NABL, Financial)'s ability to scale efficiently while investing in product innovation and maintaining cost discipline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) reported total cash and cash equivalents of $127.4 million and total debt, net of issuance costs, at $335.5 million. The company's balance sheet remains strong, providing a solid foundation for ongoing investments and operational activities.

Market Position and Outlook

President and CEO John Pagliuca commented on the company's market position, stating:

“As the Age of the MSP advances, the IT outsourcing market remains strong. Compelling market trends are driving MSP growth... We added new capabilities in the third quarter to meet these evolving market needs, including exciting developments to our security suite."

Executive Vice President and CFO Tim O’Brien added:

“Our third quarter results were strong, exceeding our guidance on the top and bottom lines... Looking ahead, we believe we are uniquely positioned to benefit from an appealing market opportunity."

N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) has raised its full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $139.2 - $139.7 million, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%. The company maintains its full-year 2023 revenue growth outlook at 13% year-over-year, both on a reported and constant currency basis. For the fourth quarter of 2023, management expects total revenue in the range of $106.5 to $107.0 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35.0 to $35.5 million.

Additional Highlights

The company was recognized as the #1 RMM provider for the third consecutive year in CRN’s 2023 annual report card awards and received accolades from Comparably for Best Employee Compensation, Happiest Employees, and Best Company Perks & Benefits. These recognitions underscore N-able Inc (NABL, Financial)'s commitment to product excellence and a positive workplace culture.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial tables and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in the earnings release for a more comprehensive understanding of the company's performance.

For further details on N-able Inc (NABL, Financial)'s financial results, including the full income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from N-able Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.