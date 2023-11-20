Insight into the Latest 13F Filing Reveals Key Stock Adjustments by Value Investing Firm Bruce & Co

Renowned for his value investing approach, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Bruce & Co., has recently disclosed his firm's 13F holdings for the third quarter of 2023. Bruce & Co., which advises the Bruce Fund (BRUFX), is a family-run firm with Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and his son, Robert Jeffrey Bruce, at the helm. The fund's strategy is to invest in common stocks, high-yield and distressed debt, and occasionally long-term U.S. government securities when other attractive opportunities are scarce. With a penchant for small- to mid-cap stocks, convertible and distressed bonds, the Bruces are known for their long-term holding strategy, particularly in securities of distressed companies they believe are poised for a turnaround.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the third quarter, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) strategically expanded the portfolio with two new stock additions:

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR, Financial) emerged as the most significant new holding, with 70,000 shares valued at $3.65 million, making up 1.31% of the portfolio.

Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) was the second notable addition, comprising 20,000 shares, which represent 0.42% of the portfolio, with a total value of $1.18 million.

Increased Stakes in Existing Holdings

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered positions in existing holdings, with a noteworthy increase in:

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial), where an additional 65,000 shares were acquired, bringing the total to 120,000 shares. This represents a substantial 118.18% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.2%, and a total value of $1.002 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Stocks

The third quarter also saw a complete exit from:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK, Financial), with the sale of all 1,556,247 shares, leading to a -1.03% impact on the portfolio.

Significant Reductions in Key Holdings

Concurrently, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced positions in 21 stocks, with the most significant changes being:

A reduction in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial) by 79,672 shares, resulting in a -26.52% decrease in shares and a -2.75% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $107.78 during the quarter and has seen a -4.15% return over the past three months and -5.92% year-to-date.

A reduction in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial) by 82,830 shares, leading to a -12.93% reduction in shares and a -1.26% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $54.26 during the quarter, with a -9.74% return over the past three months and -10.95% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the third quarter of 2023, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 35 stocks. The top holdings included 10.47% in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B), 8.71% in AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), 8.14% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK), 7.03% in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial), and 6.78% in CMS Energy Corp (CMS, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated across eight industries: Healthcare, Utilities, Industrials, Communication Services, Financial Services, Technology, Basic Materials, and Consumer Defensive.

