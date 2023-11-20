Sarah Ketterer Adjusts Portfolio, Notably Reduces Ryanair Holdings by 9.86%

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from Causeway Capital Management's Latest 13F Filing

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), CEO of Causeway Capital Management, has a reputation for her meticulous approach to international and global equity investment. With a career spanning over two decades, Ketterer's expertise lies in identifying undervalued stocks with high dividend yields and lower price/earnings ratios. Her recent 13F filing for Q3 2023 reveals strategic adjustments in her portfolio, reflecting her commitment to risk-adjusted returns.

1724171203133894656.png

New Additions to Ketterer's Portfolio

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded her portfolio with 16 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA, Financial), with 4,789,941 shares, making up 8.71% of the portfolio and valued at $330.12 million.
  • Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial), comprising 4,091,735 shares, or 8.06% of the portfolio, with a total value of $305.51 million.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), with 755,351 shares, accounting for 1.36% of the portfolio and valued at $51.49 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Additionally, Ketterer has increased her stakes in 40 stocks. Key increases include:

  • Bank Bradesco SA (BBD, Financial), with an additional 19,404,902 shares, bringing the total to 64,072,052 shares. This represents a 43.44% increase in share count and a 1.46% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $182.61 million.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial), with an additional 181,201 shares, bringing the total to 489,694. This adjustment marks a 58.74% increase in share count, with a total value of $59.67 million.

Exiting Positions

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) has completely exited 8 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

  • Canadian National Railway Co (CNI, Financial), selling all 2,887,742 shares, impacting the portfolio by -9.21%.
  • WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), liquidating all 2,111,676 shares, with a -1.62% impact on the portfolio.

Notable Reductions in Portfolio

Reductions were also made in 30 stocks, with significant changes in:

  • Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial), reduced by 3,388,253 shares, resulting in a -45.14% decrease and a -9.86% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $101.52 during the quarter and has seen a 7.43% return over the past 3 months and 42.80% year-to-date.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), reduced by 912,974 shares, a -64.73% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -2.43%. The stock's average trading price was $94.56 during the quarter, with a 5.53% return over the past 3 months and 31.54% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q3 2023, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 90 stocks. The top holdings include 10.56% in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY), 8.71% in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA, Financial), 8.06% in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial), 5.89% in UBS Group AG (UBS, Financial), and 4.82% in Bank Bradesco SA (BBD, Financial). The investments are diversified across all 11 industries, with a focus on Industrials, Financial Services, and Technology.

1724171243084640256.png

1724171262399410176.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.