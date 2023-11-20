Insights from Causeway Capital Management's Latest 13F Filing

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), CEO of Causeway Capital Management, has a reputation for her meticulous approach to international and global equity investment. With a career spanning over two decades, Ketterer's expertise lies in identifying undervalued stocks with high dividend yields and lower price/earnings ratios. Her recent 13F filing for Q3 2023 reveals strategic adjustments in her portfolio, reflecting her commitment to risk-adjusted returns.

New Additions to Ketterer's Portfolio

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded her portfolio with 16 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA, Financial), with 4,789,941 shares, making up 8.71% of the portfolio and valued at $330.12 million.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial), comprising 4,091,735 shares, or 8.06% of the portfolio, with a total value of $305.51 million.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), with 755,351 shares, accounting for 1.36% of the portfolio and valued at $51.49 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Additionally, Ketterer has increased her stakes in 40 stocks. Key increases include:

Bank Bradesco SA (BBD, Financial), with an additional 19,404,902 shares, bringing the total to 64,072,052 shares. This represents a 43.44% increase in share count and a 1.46% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $182.61 million.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial), with an additional 181,201 shares, bringing the total to 489,694. This adjustment marks a 58.74% increase in share count, with a total value of $59.67 million.

Exiting Positions

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) has completely exited 8 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI, Financial), selling all 2,887,742 shares, impacting the portfolio by -9.21%.

WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), liquidating all 2,111,676 shares, with a -1.62% impact on the portfolio.

Notable Reductions in Portfolio

Reductions were also made in 30 stocks, with significant changes in:

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial), reduced by 3,388,253 shares, resulting in a -45.14% decrease and a -9.86% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $101.52 during the quarter and has seen a 7.43% return over the past 3 months and 42.80% year-to-date.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), reduced by 912,974 shares, a -64.73% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -2.43%. The stock's average trading price was $94.56 during the quarter, with a 5.53% return over the past 3 months and 31.54% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q3 2023, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 90 stocks. The top holdings include 10.56% in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY), 8.71% in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA, Financial), 8.06% in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial), 5.89% in UBS Group AG (UBS, Financial), and 4.82% in Bank Bradesco SA (BBD, Financial). The investments are diversified across all 11 industries, with a focus on Industrials, Financial Services, and Technology.

