Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Adjusts Portfolio, Major Moves in Dollar General Corp

Insight into the Investment Firm's Latest 13F Filings for Q3 2023

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), a distinguished Dallas-based investment firm, is known for its conservative value investment philosophy. The firm, led by Executive Director Mr. Barrow, has a track record of focusing on stocks that exhibit below-market price-to-earnings ratios, below-market price-to-book ratios, and above-market dividend yields. With a history of outperforming the market, as evidenced by the Selected Value Funds' 9.33% annual return over a decade, the firm's recent 13F filing for the third quarter of 2023 offers valuable insights into its latest investment decisions.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 21 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Public Storage (PSA, Financial), purchasing 1,123,312 shares, which now comprise 1.13% of the portfolio, valued at $296 million.
  • CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), with 3,898,576 shares, making up 0.82% of the portfolio, valued at $213 million.
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial), adding 2,237,094 shares, accounting for 0.79% of the portfolio, valued at $206 million.

Significant Position Increases

The firm also raised its stakes in 77 stocks, with the most significant increases being:

  • Enbridge Inc (ENB, Financial), with an additional 5,483,078 shares, bringing the total to 19,557,249 shares. This represents a 38.96% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.7%, and valued at $650 million.
  • Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial), with an additional 1,129,653 shares, now holding a total of 5,344,741 shares. This adjustment marks a 26.8% increase in share count, valued at $595 million.

Exiting Positions

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) completely sold out of 14 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

  • Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO, Financial), selling all 7,698,520 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.97%.
  • Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX, Financial), liquidating all 1,045,324 shares, with a -0.43% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

The firm reduced its position in 88 stocks. The most significant reductions include:

  • Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial), cutting 1,974,380 shares, resulting in an -81.54% decrease and a -1.25% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $149.07 during the quarter and has seen a -28.31% return over the past 3 months and -51.71% year-to-date.
  • Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), reducing by 2,553,137 shares, marking a -41.58% decrease and a -1.13% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was $115.75 for the quarter, with a 1.50% return over the past 3 months and a 42.01% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 290 stocks. The top holdings were 3.7% in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT, Financial), 2.98% in Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), 2.86% in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial), 2.57% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), and 2.49% in Enbridge Inc (ENB, Financial). The investments span across all 11 industries, with a focus on Financial Services, Industrials, Healthcare, Technology, Energy, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Defensive.

