The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) Faces Headwinds: Q3 Earnings Reveal Challenges and Revised Guidance

Restructuring Charges Impact Earnings Amidst Growth in APAC and EMEA Regions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) reports a net sales increase of 10% year-over-year to $97.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • Restructuring charges of $63.1 million related to device upgrades lead to a net loss of $(73.8) million.
  • Revised fiscal year 2023 guidance reflects lower net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin expectations.
  • Company suspends its long-term 2025 financial outlook due to current challenges.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, The Beauty Health Co (SKIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, known for its flagship brand Hydrafacial, experienced a net sales increase driven by robust performance in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. However, this was offset by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and significant restructuring charges for device upgrades.

Financial Performance Overview

The Beauty Health Co (SKIN, Financial) reported net sales of $97.4 million, a 10% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily attributed to double-digit advancements in APAC and EMEA. Despite this, the company faced a gross loss of $(12.6) million, with a gross margin of (12.9)%, a stark contrast to the 69.1% margin in Q3 2022. The decline was largely due to $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to the Syndeo Program, which aims to address provider experience issues with earlier generation Syndeo devices.

Adjusted gross profit was $60.9 million with an adjusted gross margin of 62.5%, reflecting higher manufacturing labor and overhead costs. The net loss for the quarter stood at $(73.8) million, compared to a negligible net loss in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, a decrease from $16.3 million in Q3 2022, primarily due to gross margin pressures and increased general and administrative expenses.

Revised Fiscal Guidance and Syndeo Program Impact

The Beauty Health Co (SKIN, Financial) has revised its fiscal year 2023 guidance, with net sales now expected to be between $385 to $400 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 5% to 6%. The company has also suspended its long-term 2025 financial outlook. Chief Financial Officer Michael Monahan commented on the challenges, stating,

We are focused on protecting Hydrafacial’s strong brand equity as we address the Syndeo provider experience challenges."
He expressed confidence in the company's strategy to re-accelerate Syndeo adoption in the U.S.

Regional Sales and Operational Expenses

Net sales in the Americas region decreased by 11% to $51.7 million in Q3 2023, while the APAC region saw a 63% increase to $24.7 million, and the EMEA region grew by 37% to $21.1 million. Selling and marketing expenses decreased to $30.7 million from $39.8 million in the prior year, and general and administrative expenses rose to $37.0 million from $23.8 million, reflecting higher personnel-related compensation and severance costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $559.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The company also announced a $100.0 million share repurchase authorization, with $4.8 million already deployed for repurchasing shares.

Looking Ahead

The Beauty Health Co (SKIN, Financial) is navigating through a challenging period marked by restructuring efforts and revised financial expectations. The company's focus on the Syndeo Program and adjustments to its sales and marketing strategies reflect its commitment to maintaining brand equity and customer trust. As the company works through these challenges, investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring its progress and the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives.

For a more detailed analysis and further information, readers can access the full earnings report and listen to the conference call replay on The Beauty Health Company's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Beauty Health Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.