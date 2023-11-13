Grindr Inc (GRND) Reports 39% Revenue Surge in Q3 2023, Ups Full-Year Outlook

Company Raises Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance Amid Strong Quarterly Performance

60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Grindr Inc (GRND) announces a 39% increase in revenue for Q3 2023, reaching $70.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA hits $32.6 million with a robust margin of 46%.
  • Company raises full-year 2023 guidance, expecting over 31% revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 41%.
  • CEO George Arison cites strong user engagement with paid offerings as a key growth driver.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a significant uptick in its financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The world's largest social network for the LGBTQ community reported a substantial revenue increase of 39% year-over-year, totaling $70.3 million for the quarter. Despite a net loss of $0.4 million, the company demonstrated operational strength with an operating income of $16.6 million and an impressive Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million.

Financial Highlights and Management Commentary

Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial) has not only shown a remarkable increase in revenue but also a commendable Adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. The company's CEO, George Arison, expressed confidence in the firm's trajectory, stating,

We delivered another strong quarter as more users are engaging with our new paid offerings."
Arison also indicated that the positive business trends have led to an upward revision of the financial outlook for 2023.

Revised Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Reflecting the company's strong performance and optimistic future projections, Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial) is raising its full-year 2023 guidance. The company now anticipates revenue growth of 31% or greater and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% or more. This revised outlook underscores the company's confidence in its growth strategy and operational efficiency.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The earnings report reveals a net loss margin of 1%, which is a significant improvement from the 9.2% net loss margin reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, shows a positive trend with Adjusted EBITDA increasing to $32.6 million from $24.0 million in Q3 2022. This growth is a testament to Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial)'s ability to scale its operations while maintaining profitability.

Operational and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial) is committed to building a high-performance team to drive its product roadmap and capitalize on long-term opportunities to serve its community better. The company's strategic priorities include the continued success of its Weeklies feature and the pursuit of sustainable double-digit revenue growth coupled with strong profitability.

Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial) is set to discuss these results in greater detail during its earnings webcast, providing investors with further insights into the company's strategies and expectations for the coming year.

For value investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com, Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial)'s latest earnings report presents a compelling narrative of growth and strategic foresight. The company's ability to raise guidance amidst a challenging economic environment may signal a robust investment opportunity. Readers interested in a deeper dive into Grindr Inc (GRND)'s financials and future prospects are encouraged to explore the full details of the earnings report and consider the long-term value that the company could offer.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Grindr Inc for further details.

