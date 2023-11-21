DaVita (DVA)'s Market Valuation: A Look at Its Fair Value and Investment Potential

Is DaVita (DVA) Poised for Growth or Is It Undervalued? A Financial Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 6.49%, although it has experienced a 3-month loss of 18.5%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.52, investors are contemplating whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This analysis aims to delve into DaVita's valuation, exploring the reasons behind its current market position and prospects for the future. Continue reading for an in-depth valuation analysis of DaVita (DVA).

Company Introduction

DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) stands as the largest dialysis services provider in the United States, commanding over 35% of the market in terms of both patients and clinics. Operating more than 3,000 facilities globally, DaVita treats over 240,000 patients each year. The company's financial performance is heavily influenced by government reimbursement rates, with about two-thirds of U.S. sales derived from government payers, primarily Medicare. Despite this, commercial insurers, representing a smaller patient percentage, contribute nearly all of DaVita's U.S. dialysis business profits. Comparing DaVita's current stock price of $88.38 to the GF Value of $120.62 reveals a potential undervaluation, prompting a closer examination of the company's intrinsic value.

1724193664349040640.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly diverges from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, impacting future returns. DaVita (DVA, Financial), with its current price of $88.38 per share, appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, suggesting a potential for higher long-term returns relative to its business growth.

1724193642651906048.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. DaVita's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04 ranks lower than 90.99% of its peers in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. This ratio, along with a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 from GuruFocus, suggests a weaker balance sheet that investors should consider.

1724193689619722240.png

Profitability and Growth

DaVita has a solid track record of profitability, having been profitable for the past decade. With a revenue of $11.90 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.52 over the last twelve months, the company boasts an operating margin of 12.13%, outperforming 75.49% of its industry counterparts. GuruFocus awards DaVita a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, indicating a strong profitability profile.

Regarding growth, DaVita's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 71.89% of the companies in its industry, and its EBITDA growth rate is also commendable. Such growth is a key valuation factor and often correlates with long-term stock performance.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its value creation efficiency. DaVita's ROIC over the past 12 months stands at 7.31, exceeding its WACC of 5.68, indicating the company's capability to generate cash flow effectively relative to its capital investment.

1724193709639135232.png

Conclusion

In summary, DaVita (DVA, Financial) presents signs of being modestly undervalued. Despite its financial condition posing some concerns, the company's profitability is impressive, and its growth trajectory bodes well for future value creation. For a more detailed look into DaVita's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.