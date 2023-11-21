Exxon Mobil Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Prospects of Exxon Mobil Corp

Exxon Mobil Corp(XOM, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on 2023-12-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Exxon Mobil Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Exxon Mobil Corp Do?

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2022, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 8.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2022, reserves were 17.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 65% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

A Glimpse at Exxon Mobil Corp's Dividend History

Exxon Mobil Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1983. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Exxon Mobil Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1983, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat—a title reserved for companies with at least 40 consecutive years of dividend increases. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Exxon Mobil Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Exxon Mobil Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.63%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, Exxon Mobil Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 1.20%, which expanded to 2.90% per year over a five-year period. Looking at the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.70%.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Exxon Mobil Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.03%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Exxon Mobil Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.36.

Exxon Mobil Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Exxon Mobil Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Exxon Mobil Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is strong relative to its competitors. Exxon Mobil Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a solid revenue model. Exxon Mobil Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 15.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 59.86% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Exxon Mobil Corp's earnings increased by approximately 58.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 79.09% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Exxon Mobil Corp's consistent dividend payments, growth rate, and a prudent payout ratio, combined with strong profitability and growth metrics, make it an attractive option for value investors focused on dividend income. The company's ability to sustain and grow its dividends is supported by its robust financial health and market position. As investors consider Exxon Mobil Corp for their portfolios, they can look to its historical performance and promising growth prospects as indicators of potential future returns. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for more investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.