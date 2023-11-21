Marathon Petroleum Corp's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Marathon Petroleum Corp's Upcoming Dividend Payment

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.83 per share, payable on 2023-12-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Marathon Petroleum Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Marathon Petroleum Corp Do?

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

A Glimpse at Marathon Petroleum Corp's Dividend History

Marathon Petroleum Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company is recognized as a dividend achiever for increasing its dividend annually since 2011, a testament to its commitment to shareholder returns. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Marathon Petroleum Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Marathon Petroleum Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.07% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.27%, indicating anticipated increased dividend payments over the next year.

Over the past three years, Marathon Petroleum Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 5.50%. This rate increased to 9.70% per year over a five-year horizon, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate was an impressive 15.50%. The 5-year yield on cost for Marathon Petroleum Corp stock is approximately 3.29% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which, for Marathon Petroleum Corp, is currently 0.11 as of 2023-09-30. This low ratio suggests that the company retains a substantial part of its earnings for growth and stability. The company's profitability rank is 7 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects with net profit reported in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Marathon Petroleum Corp's growth rank is 7 out of 10, reflecting a positive growth trajectory compared to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, which is higher than approximately 79.7% of global competitors, underscores a robust revenue model. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate, outperforming approximately 90.21% of global competitors, demonstrates the company's ability to increase earnings, a vital factor for dividend sustainability.

Next Steps for Investors

Considering Marathon Petroleum Corp's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, prudent payout ratio, and solid profitability and growth metrics, the company presents itself as an appealing option for income-focused investors. Value investors may find Marathon Petroleum Corp's dividend strategy in alignment with their pursuit of steady income streams combined with the potential for capital appreciation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.