Elevance Health Inc Takes the Spotlight in Ruane Cunniff's Latest 13F Filing

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value Investing Firm Adjusts Portfolio with New Buys and Notable Increases

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), a distinguished investment firm founded by William Ruane and Rick Cunniff in 1969, has a long-standing reputation for outperforming the stock market through a disciplined investment approach. The firm, which operates with a philosophy akin to that of Benjamin Graham and is recognized by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), focuses on owning quality businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term. Their recent 13F filing for Q3 2023 offers a glimpse into their strategic moves during a dynamic market period.

1724397486136684544.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing reveals a strategic addition to their investment portfolio:

  • The firm invested in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (BATRK, Financial), purchasing 224,489 shares. This new holding accounts for 0.13% of the portfolio, with a total value of $8.02 million.

Key Position Increases

The firm has also bolstered its positions in several stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), where they added 101,573 shares, bringing the total to 1,150,221 shares. This represents a 9.69% increase in share count and a 0.73% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $500.83 million.
  • Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial), with an additional 158 shares, increasing the total to 2,777 shares. This adjustment marks a 6.03% increase in share count, with a total value of $746,210.

Exiting Positions

In the third quarter of 2023, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) also made the decision to exit certain holdings:

  • The firm sold all 531 shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial), which had a negligible impact on the portfolio.

Strategic Reductions in Holdings

Moreover, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in 22 stocks, with the most notable reductions being:

  • CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial) by 464,864 shares, resulting in a 7.71% decrease in shares and a 0.62% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $81.89 during the quarter and has seen a return of -25.24% over the past three months and 4.60% year-to-date.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) by 219,168 shares, leading to a 6.72% reduction in shares and a 0.41% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $129.36 during the quarter, with a return of 1.95% over the past three months and 49.71% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 36 stocks. The top holdings include 10.51% in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), 9.17% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), 8.31% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), 7.91% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), and 7.12% in Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in seven industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Technology, and Consumer Defensive.

1724397534350209024.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.