Unveiling Ingersoll Rand (IR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A thorough valuation analysis of Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

In the dynamic world of investing, discerning the true value of a stock is crucial. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR, Financial), a company with a notable daily gain of 0.76% and a modest 3-month gain of 1.16%, stands as a subject of our valuation analysis. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.87, investors are keen to ascertain: is Ingersoll Rand (IR) fairly valued? The following analysis seeks to answer this pivotal question.

Company Introduction

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm operates across diverse end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy, with a comprehensive product line that encompasses compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. In 2022, Ingersoll Rand generated approximately $5.9 billion in revenue. With a current stock price of $68.86 and a GF Value of $69.54, a comparison of these figures is essential to delve deeper into the company's valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line suggests the fair trading value for a stock. If a stock trades significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, indicating a potentially lower future return. Conversely, trading below the line suggests a potentially higher future return.

Ingersoll Rand (IR, Financial) stock seems to be fairly valued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a market cap of $27.90 billion, the stock's current price aligns closely with its GF Value, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to mirror the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is critical to circumvent the risk of permanent capital loss. Ingersoll Rand's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.43 positions it lower than 70.42% of its peers in the Industrial Products industry. Nonetheless, with an overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, Ingersoll Rand's financial health is considered fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with a track record of consistent profitability, generally carries less risk. Ingersoll Rand boasts an operating margin of 17.63%, which surpasses 87.95% of its competitors in the Industrial Products industry, marking its profitability as fair. Moreover, the company's growth metrics are impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 14.3% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 23.6%, outpacing a substantial portion of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to gauge a company's profitability. A higher ROIC than WACC indicates value creation for shareholders. Ingersoll Rand's ROIC over the past 12 months stands at 7.46, which is lower than its WACC of 12.41, suggesting a potential area for improvement.

Conclusion

Overall, Ingersoll Rand (IR, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability and growth are commendable within the Industrial Products industry. To gain deeper insights into Ingersoll Rand's financials, interested investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
