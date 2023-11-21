Robert Karr's Joho Capital Makes a Bold Move with NEXTracker Inc, Holding 6.46% Stake

45 minutes ago
Insight into the Latest 13F Filings Reveals Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Renowned investor Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Joho Capital and a distinguished Tiger Cub, has recently disclosed his fund's third-quarter 13F holdings for 2023. Karr, who honed his investment skills under the tutelage of Julian Robertson at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), is known for his focus on Asian equities and a penchant for new technologies. His investment strategy is characterized by a concentrated portfolio and a low turnover rate, emphasizing long-term commitments and thorough research on each holding.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the third quarter, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s Joho Capital made several strategic additions to its portfolio, including:

  • NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial), with a purchase of 808,169 shares, now represents 6.46% of the portfolio, valued at $32.17 million.
  • Livent Corp (LTHM, Financial), with 710,000 shares, making up 3.91% of the portfolio, valued at $19.48 million.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), with 438,000 shares, accounting for 3.8% of the portfolio, valued at $18.91 million.

Significant Position Increases

Karr also bolstered positions in several companies, with noteworthy increases in:

  • Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS, Financial), adding 390,000 shares for a total of 1,125,488 shares, marking a 53.03% increase in share count and a 2% portfolio impact, valued at $28.77 million.
  • Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), with an additional 2,030 shares, bringing the total to 43,730 shares, a 4.87% increase in share count, valued at $20.04 million.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Karr exiting several positions:

  • Dutch Bros Inc (BROS, Financial), selling all 356,803 shares, impacting the portfolio by -2.9%.
  • Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial), liquidating all 13,970 shares, with a -0.4% portfolio impact.

Reduced Holdings

Reductions were made in the following stocks:

  • Array Technologies Inc (ARRY, Financial), with a significant reduction of 1,040,866 shares, resulting in an -87.94% decrease and a -5.86% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was $21.42 during the quarter, with a -40.91% return over the past three months and -27.88% year-to-date.
  • Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT, Financial), reduced by 50,000 shares, marking a -12.09% decrease and a -1.44% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $111.8 during the quarter, with a -5.78% return over the past three months and -15.42% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 16 stocks. The top holdings included 40.42% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 11.34% in Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial), 8.57% in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT), 6.46% in NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial), and 5.78% in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS, Financial). The portfolio's industry concentration was not specified.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

