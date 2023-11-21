Insights into Sands Capital Management's Latest 13F Filings

Frank M. Sands, Jr., CFA, is at the helm of Sands Capital Management, steering the firm with a keen eye for exceptional growth businesses. With a rich background in investment research and a track record of robust results, Sands' latest 13F report for Q3 2023 offers a window into the strategic decisions shaping his portfolio. The firm, founded by his father in 1992, continues to thrive under his leadership, leveraging a philosophy that aligns stock prices with the earnings growth of underlying businesses.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio with the addition of 3 new stocks:

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) leads the new entries with 1,956,686 shares, making up 1.74% of the portfolio and valued at $561.53 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE, Financial) follows with 2,673,638 shares, representing 0.38% of the portfolio, totaling $123.33 million.

Stevanato Group SPA (STVN, Financial) rounds out the additions with 1,266,123 shares, accounting for 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $40.99 million.

Key Position Increases

Sands also bolstered his stakes in 8 companies, with notable increases in:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), where an additional 2,160,221 shares were acquired, bringing the total to 3,808,703 shares. This move represents a 131.04% increase in share count and a 2.29% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $1.297 billion.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) saw an addition of 1,185,420 shares, resulting in a total of 3,057,672 shares. This adjustment marks a 63.32% increase in share count, with a total value of $1.293 billion.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Sands completely divest from 3 holdings:

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) was entirely sold off, with 10,269,281 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.13%.

All 874,765 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT, Financial) were disposed of, affecting the portfolio by -0.4%.

Significant Reductions

Position reductions were made in 53 stocks, with the most substantial cuts in:

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) saw a reduction of 992,649 shares, a -99.6% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.45%. The stock traded at an average price of $438.05 during the quarter.

Shopify Inc (SHOP, Financial) shares were reduced by 7,294,302, a -30.85% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -1.15%. The stock's average trading price was $56.39 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q3 2023, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 75 stocks, with top holdings including 6.07% in Visa Inc (V, Financial), 5.92% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 5.23% in DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial), 4.2% in Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial), and 4.08% in MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in the Technology sector, reflecting Sands' focus on innovative and rapidly growing businesses.

