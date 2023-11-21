United Rentals Inc (URI)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of United Rentals Inc

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago

United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $478.75, United Rentals Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 3.51%, marked against a three-month change of -4.94%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that United Rentals Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1724443123775500288.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. These aspects have been closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks, as evidenced by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores generally generate higher returns than those with lower scores, making the GF Score a valuable tool for investors when selecting stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance.

United Rentals Inc's GF Score of 92 out of 100 is indicative of its high potential for market outperformance, with particularly strong profitability and growth ranks.

Understanding United Rentals Inc's Business

United Rentals Inc, with a market cap of $32.45 billion and sales of $13.9 billion, is the world's largest equipment rental company. It primarily operates in the United States and Canada, holding approximately 17% market share in a highly fragmented market. The company serves general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction end markets. Since its public debut in 1997, United Rentals Inc has expanded its catalog through organic growth and hundreds of acquisitions, now boasting a fleet size valued at $21 billion, which includes a wide range of specialty equipment available for long-term rental.

1724443145850122240.png

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects United Rentals Inc's superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has impressively increased from 25.08% in 2018 to 27.76% in 2022. Additionally, the Gross Margin has consistently risen over the past five years, from 41.80% in 2018 to 42.91% in 2022, highlighting United Rentals Inc's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

The company's financial health is further affirmed by a strong Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, signaling consistent operational performance and reliability for investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

United Rentals Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.9% surpasses 69.14% of companies in the Business Services industry. The three-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.5% and a five-year rate of 15.2% demonstrate United Rentals Inc's ability to sustain growth and profitability.

1724443168864268288.png

Next Steps

Considering United Rentals Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market leadership may find United Rentals Inc an attractive option. The company's consistent operational excellence and strategic market positioning suggest a promising trajectory for future growth and returns.

GuruFocus Premium members can discover more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.