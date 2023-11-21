United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $478.75, United Rentals Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 3.51%, marked against a three-month change of -4.94%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that United Rentals Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. These aspects have been closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks, as evidenced by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores generally generate higher returns than those with lower scores, making the GF Score a valuable tool for investors when selecting stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance.

United Rentals Inc's GF Score of 92 out of 100 is indicative of its high potential for market outperformance, with particularly strong profitability and growth ranks.

Understanding United Rentals Inc's Business

United Rentals Inc, with a market cap of $32.45 billion and sales of $13.9 billion, is the world's largest equipment rental company. It primarily operates in the United States and Canada, holding approximately 17% market share in a highly fragmented market. The company serves general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction end markets. Since its public debut in 1997, United Rentals Inc has expanded its catalog through organic growth and hundreds of acquisitions, now boasting a fleet size valued at $21 billion, which includes a wide range of specialty equipment available for long-term rental.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects United Rentals Inc's superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has impressively increased from 25.08% in 2018 to 27.76% in 2022. Additionally, the Gross Margin has consistently risen over the past five years, from 41.80% in 2018 to 42.91% in 2022, highlighting United Rentals Inc's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

The company's financial health is further affirmed by a strong Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, signaling consistent operational performance and reliability for investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

United Rentals Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.9% surpasses 69.14% of companies in the Business Services industry. The three-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.5% and a five-year rate of 15.2% demonstrate United Rentals Inc's ability to sustain growth and profitability.

Next Steps

Considering United Rentals Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market leadership may find United Rentals Inc an attractive option. The company's consistent operational excellence and strategic market positioning suggest a promising trajectory for future growth and returns.

