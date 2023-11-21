Long-established in the Aerospace & Defense industry, Boeing Co (BA, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -13.16%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Boeing Co.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Boeing Co the GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Boeing Co Business

Boeing Co, with a market cap of $123.74 billion and sales of $75.76 billion, is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in four segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; Global services; and Boeing capital. Competing with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upward, Boeing's commercial airplanes segment is a key player in the industry. The defense, space, and security segment rivals firms like Lockheed and Northrop in military aircraft and weaponry. Global services provide aftermarket support to airlines, ensuring Boeing's presence throughout the aircraft lifecycle.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Boeing Co's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. With an interest coverage ratio of 0, Boeing Co is positioned worse than 0% of 199 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. This ratio, which measures how easily a company can pay interest on outstanding debt, is a critical indicator of financial health. The company's distressing Altman Z-Score of 1.46 further suggests potential financial distress in the near future.

The company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.26 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Moreover, the debt-to-Ebitda ratio stands at a concerning 30.6, far above the warning level suggested by investment guru Joel Tillinghast, indicating a high debt burden relative to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Growth Prospects

Boeing Co's growth trajectory appears to be stunted, as reflected by its low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of -6.1% per year over the past three years, which is worse than 73.96% of 265 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. This decline in revenue is a red flag in an industry that is constantly evolving and expanding. Furthermore, Boeing Co's predictability rank is just one star out of five, which adds to the uncertainty regarding the company's future revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering Boeing Co's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. The combination of a weak balance sheet, declining revenues, and low predictability rank paints a challenging picture for the company's future. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Boeing Co as part of their investment portfolio. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

Will Boeing Co navigate through these turbulent financial waters to emerge stronger, or will the headwinds prove too strong for the aerospace giant? Only time will tell, but for now, caution may be the watchword for investors.

