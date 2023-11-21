What's Driving Affirm Holdings Inc's Surprising 63% Stock Rally?

Investors in Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial) have witnessed a remarkable surge in the company's stock price, with an 11.41% gain over the past week and an impressive 62.66% gain over the past three months. The current market capitalization stands at $7.78 billion, with the stock trading at $25.8. This recent performance has caught the attention of many in the financial community, as the stock is now considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $34.75, despite having no applicable past GF Value.

Introduction to Affirm Holdings Inc

Affirm Holdings Inc, operating within the competitive software industry, offers a cutting-edge digital and mobile-first commerce platform. The company's services include point-of-sale payment solutions, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer app, with a primary focus on the United States market. Affirm's revenue streams are diversified, including earnings from merchant networks and virtual card networks. The company's innovative approach to commerce has positioned it as a key player in the digital payment solutions space.

Assessing Affirm's Profitability

Despite its growth, Affirm's Profitability Rank is low at 1/10, indicating challenges in its profitability metrics. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -49.53%, which is better than 16.08% of 2,774 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -35.70%, surpassing 18.71% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) at -11.60% is better than 27.98% of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.61%, which is higher than 26.35% of competitors. These figures suggest that while Affirm is not the most profitable, it is performing better than a significant portion of its competitors.

Growth Trajectory of Affirm Holdings

Affirm's growth metrics present a more positive outlook. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 30.40%, outperforming 84.22% of 2,402 companies in the software industry. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 21.59%, which is better than 82.14% of 504 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -81.80%, which is only better than 5.07% of 2,011 companies, indicating that while revenue is growing, profitability is still a concern.

Notable Shareholders in Affirm Holdings

Several prominent investors have taken notice of Affirm's potential. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant stake with 19,025,293 shares, accounting for 6.31% of the company. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) has also invested in Affirm, holding 463,900 shares (0.16%), while Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owns 149,585 shares, representing 0.05% of the company. These holdings reflect a vote of confidence from savvy market players.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors by market cap, Affirm stands out in the software industry. Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) has a market cap of $7.08 billion, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) is valued at $6.38 billion, and Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) has a market cap of $5.94 billion. Affirm's recent stock performance and growth prospects suggest it is holding its own in a competitive market.

Conclusion: Affirm's Market Position and Outlook

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past three months. While the company's profitability remains a challenge, its strong revenue growth and the confidence shown by notable investors suggest potential for future success. Affirm's current valuation indicates that it is modestly undervalued, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors. As the company continues to innovate and expand its digital payment solutions, it will be interesting to watch how it fares against its competitors and whether it can improve its profitability metrics in the long term.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.