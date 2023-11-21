What's Driving Affirm Holdings Inc's Surprising 63% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Investors in Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial) have witnessed a remarkable surge in the company's stock price, with an 11.41% gain over the past week and an impressive 62.66% gain over the past three months. The current market capitalization stands at $7.78 billion, with the stock trading at $25.8. This recent performance has caught the attention of many in the financial community, as the stock is now considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $34.75, despite having no applicable past GF Value.

Introduction to Affirm Holdings Inc

Affirm Holdings Inc, operating within the competitive software industry, offers a cutting-edge digital and mobile-first commerce platform. The company's services include point-of-sale payment solutions, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer app, with a primary focus on the United States market. Affirm's revenue streams are diversified, including earnings from merchant networks and virtual card networks. The company's innovative approach to commerce has positioned it as a key player in the digital payment solutions space.

1724446626455547904.png

Assessing Affirm's Profitability

Despite its growth, Affirm's Profitability Rank is low at 1/10, indicating challenges in its profitability metrics. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -49.53%, which is better than 16.08% of 2,774 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -35.70%, surpassing 18.71% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) at -11.60% is better than 27.98% of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.61%, which is higher than 26.35% of competitors. These figures suggest that while Affirm is not the most profitable, it is performing better than a significant portion of its competitors.

1724446644679798784.png

Growth Trajectory of Affirm Holdings

Affirm's growth metrics present a more positive outlook. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 30.40%, outperforming 84.22% of 2,402 companies in the software industry. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 21.59%, which is better than 82.14% of 504 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -81.80%, which is only better than 5.07% of 2,011 companies, indicating that while revenue is growing, profitability is still a concern.

1724446662572699648.png

Notable Shareholders in Affirm Holdings

Several prominent investors have taken notice of Affirm's potential. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant stake with 19,025,293 shares, accounting for 6.31% of the company. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) has also invested in Affirm, holding 463,900 shares (0.16%), while Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owns 149,585 shares, representing 0.05% of the company. These holdings reflect a vote of confidence from savvy market players.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors by market cap, Affirm stands out in the software industry. Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) has a market cap of $7.08 billion, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) is valued at $6.38 billion, and Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) has a market cap of $5.94 billion. Affirm's recent stock performance and growth prospects suggest it is holding its own in a competitive market.

Conclusion: Affirm's Market Position and Outlook

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past three months. While the company's profitability remains a challenge, its strong revenue growth and the confidence shown by notable investors suggest potential for future success. Affirm's current valuation indicates that it is modestly undervalued, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors. As the company continues to innovate and expand its digital payment solutions, it will be interesting to watch how it fares against its competitors and whether it can improve its profitability metrics in the long term.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.