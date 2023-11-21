Endava PLC (DAVA, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has experienced a notable stock price movement in recent times. With a current market capitalization of $3.35 billion, the stock price stands at $57.99. Over the past week, Endava's shares have seen a slight decline of 1.79%. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the stock has gained an impressive 12.45% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, Endava is currently significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $144.49, up from the past GF Value of $140.37. This valuation suggests a substantial upside from the current trading price, indicating potential investment opportunities.

Understanding Endava PLC

Endava PLC offers a range of technology solutions, including Agile Transformation, Digital Evolution, Automation, and Cloud services. The company's expertise extends to Architecture, Software Engineering, and other tech-driven services. Endava caters to a diverse set of industries such as Finance, Retail, Consumer Goods, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Insurance, and Healthcare. This broad industry reach underlines the company's adaptability and potential for growth in various market segments.

Profitability Insights

Endava's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong position within the industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 14.30%, outperforming 81.36% of 2,774 companies in the Software industry. Additionally, Endava boasts an ROE of 18.34%, an ROA of 13.25%, and an ROIC of 21.92%, each surpassing the majority of its industry peers. These figures not only demonstrate Endava's ability to generate profits but also its efficiency in utilizing its assets and equity. Over the past decade, the company has maintained profitability for eight years, further solidifying its financial stability.

Growth Trajectory

Endava's growth prospects are equally impressive, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a robust 30.20%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 25.70%. These rates are higher than 84.14% and 87.88% of companies in the same industry, respectively. Furthermore, Endava's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an exceptional 90.00%, and its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 45.80%, both indicating strong earnings growth that outpaces the majority of its competitors.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have shown confidence in Endava's potential. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant 4.58% share in the company, with 2,606,193 shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) also have stakes in Endava, holding 0.35% and 0.28% of shares, respectively. These investments by prominent figures in the financial world underscore the company's strong investment appeal.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Endava stands strong. Appian Corp (APPN, Financial) has a market cap of $2.78 billion, Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) at $3.21 billion, and Marqeta Inc (MQ, Financial) closely follows with a market cap of $3.22 billion. Endava's market cap of $3.35 billion positions it as a leading competitor within the software industry, reflecting its solid market presence and investor confidence.

Conclusion

In summary, Endava PLC's stock performance and valuation indicate a company that is significantly undervalued, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for investors. The company's strong profitability and exceptional growth prospects, combined with the confidence shown by significant shareholders, position Endava as a compelling investment. A comparative analysis with its competitors further highlights Endava's robust standing in the software industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand its services across various sectors, its financial health and growth trajectory suggest a bright future ahead.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.