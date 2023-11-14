UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Reports Growth in Q3 Revenue and Progress in Clinical Trials

Net Revenue Rises as Company Advances with UGN-102 Clinical Development

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) announces a 29.8% increase in net product revenue from JELMYTO in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022.
  • Research and development expenses decreased to $10.2 million in Q3 2023 from $13.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Net loss improved to $21.9 million in Q3 2023, down from $25.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • Company reiterates full-year 2023 revenue guidance, expecting JELMYTO net product revenues to be in the range of $76 to $86 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 14, 2023, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, which specializes in innovative treatments for urothelial and specialty cancers, reported a significant increase in net product revenue and shared updates on its clinical trial progress.

Financial Performance and Highlights

URGN's net product revenue for JELMYTO, its treatment for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC), reached $20.9 million in Q3 2023, marking a 29.8% increase from $16.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth reflects the company's continued commercial success with JELMYTO.

Research and development expenses saw a decrease to $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, down from $13.1 million in Q3 2022. This reduction is partly due to a decrease in non-cash share-based compensation expense. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased slightly to $21.8 million in Q3 2023 from $19.1 million in the same period last year.

URGN reported a net loss of $21.9 million, or $0.68 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, which is an improvement from a net loss of $25.8 million, or $1.13 per share, in Q3 2022. The company's cash and cash equivalents, including marketable securities, totaled $153.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

Clinical Development and Future Outlook

URGN highlighted significant milestones in its clinical development, particularly the positive results from the ENVISION and ATLAS Phase 3 trials of UGN-102 for the treatment of low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). Liz Barrett, President and CEO of UroGen, expressed optimism about the potential approval of UGN-102, which could be the first medicine approved for this patient population.

The company reiterated its full-year 2023 guidance, expecting net product revenues from JELMYTO to be in the range of $76 to $86 million. Operating expenses are anticipated to be between $135 to $145 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $6.0 to $11.0 million.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Summary

URGN's balance sheet shows total assets of $193.6 million and total liabilities of $235.6 million, resulting in a shareholders' deficit of $42.0 million. The condensed consolidated statements of operations reveal a gross profit of $18.5 million for the third quarter, with total operating expenses amounting to $31.9 million. The operating loss stood at $13.5 million for the quarter.

In summary, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN, Financial) has demonstrated a solid financial performance in the third quarter of 2023, with increased revenue from its flagship product JELMYTO and a reduction in net loss compared to the previous year. The company's clinical advancements and alignment with the FDA on a rolling NDA review for UGN-102 signal a strong commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in urothelial cancers. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to potential growth and product approvals in the coming year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UroGen Pharma Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.