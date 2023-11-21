Investment Guru Louis Moore Bacon's Bold Bet on Alphabet Inc with a 4.93% Portfolio Impact

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Unveiling the Strategic Moves in Moore Capital's Latest 13F Filing

Renowned for his global macro investment strategy, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Moore Capital Management, has made significant changes to his portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Bacon, a prominent figure in the financial world, is celebrated as one of the top traders of the 20th century. His hedge fund, established in 1989, has been a testament to his bold and insightful approach to investing. In a move to focus on personal investments and oversee a robust multi-asset alternatives platform, Bacon transitioned his firm to cater exclusively to internal capital in late 2019.

1724531070243762176.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his investment horizon with the addition of 111 stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy new entries include:

  • CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), acquiring 1,351,912 shares, which now comprise 1.51% of the portfolio, valued at $73.99 million.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), with a purchase of 349,152 shares, making up 0.94% of the portfolio, at a total value of $46.04 million.
  • SL Green Realty Corp (SLG, Financial), adding 1,130,056 shares, accounting for 0.86% of the portfolio, with an investment worth $42.15 million.

Key Position Increases

Strategically bolstering positions in certain stocks, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) has increased his stakes in 45 companies, with Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) leading the way:

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) saw an additional 1,847,079 shares, bringing the total to 1,892,079 shares. This impressive 4,104.62% increase in shares now has a 4.93% impact on the portfolio, valued at $247.60 million.
  • Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) also experienced a significant boost with an additional 601,888 shares, totaling 730,730 shares, marking a 467.15% increase, valued at $81.41 million.

Complete Exits

In a decisive move, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) exited 161 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

  • iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ, Financial), selling all 2,555,200 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.48%.
  • CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), liquidating all 1,484,949 shares, also resulting in a -1.48% portfolio impact.

Significant Reductions

Moore Capital Management has also trimmed positions in 73 stocks, with the most substantial reductions in:

  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), cutting 1,514,709 shares, a -90.89% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -3.53%. The stock traded at an average price of $134 during the quarter and has seen a 3.98% return over the past three months and a 74.01% year-to-date return.
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), reducing by 298,309 shares, a -46.25% decrease, with a -1.81% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $330.44 during the quarter, with a 14.48% return over the past three months and a 55.41% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 471 stocks. The top holdings include 7.84% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 5.55% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 5.05% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 2.28% in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY, Financial), and 2.23% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT). The investments are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, with a particular focus on Technology, Financial Services, and Communication Services.

1724531121078726656.png

1724531142150909952.png

Value investors and those interested in the strategic moves of top traders can find more detailed information and analysis on GuruFocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.