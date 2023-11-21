John Rogers Bolsters Stake in Manchester United PLC

Introduction to the Transaction

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), through Ariel Investment, LLC, has recently increased the firm's holdings in Manchester United PLC (MANU, Financial), a prominent name in the sports and entertainment industry. On October 31, 2023, the firm added 50,512 shares to its portfolio, marking a 0.90% change in the total shares held. This transaction had a minor impact of 0.01% on the portfolio, with the shares purchased at a price of $17.93 each. Following this acquisition, Ariel Investment now holds a total of 5,666,008 shares in Manchester United, representing a significant 10.40% stake in the company and accounting for 1.07% of the firm's portfolio.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) founded Ariel Investment, LLC in 1983 and has since been at the helm, managing the firm's small and mid-cap institutional portfolios, including the Ariel Fund (ARGFX) and Ariel Appreciation Fund (CAAPX). Rogers is known for his patient investment approach, focusing on undervalued small and mid-cap companies. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in patience, independent thinking, and a long-term outlook, with a preference for companies that exhibit high barriers to entry, sustainable competitive advantages, and predictable fundamentals. Ariel Investment's top holdings include Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial), Mattel Inc (MAT, Financial), and Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial), with an equity portfolio valued at $9.45 billion, predominantly in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

Manchester United PLC Company Overview

Manchester United PLC operates one of the most successful and globally recognized football clubs. The company's operations encompass the management of the Manchester United Football Club, including media networks, foundations, fan zones, news, sports features, and team merchandise. With a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, Manchester United has a single-segment focus on its football-related activities. Despite the absence of a PE Ratio due to current losses, the company is deemed "Fairly Valued" with a GF Value of $19.94 and a stock price to GF Value ratio of 0.94.

Analysis of the Trade

The trade price of $17.93 is slightly below the current stock price of $18.75, indicating a gain of 4.57% since the transaction. The addition of Manchester United shares has further cemented the stock's position in John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, highlighting its significance within the firm's investment strategy. The trade reflects Rogers's confidence in the stock's potential and aligns with the firm's philosophy of investing in undervalued opportunities.

Manchester United PLC Stock Performance and Valuation

Manchester United's stock has experienced a year-to-date decline of 17.62%, yet it has risen by 33.45% since its IPO. The company's GF Score stands at 68/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential. The stock's valuation metrics, including the GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank, are at 5/10 and 6/10, respectively, indicating a fair valuation and moderate momentum in the current market.

Sector and Industry Context

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)'s top sectors include Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services, with Manchester United PLC fitting into a unique niche within his investment strategy. The company's position in the Media - Diversified industry offers a distinct opportunity for diversification and growth within the portfolio.

Other Notable Investors in Manchester United PLC

Apart from John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), other notable investors like Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) and Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) also hold positions in Manchester United PLC. However, Ariel Investment, LLC remains the largest guru shareholder, underscoring the firm's strong conviction in the stock's value proposition.

Conclusion

The recent acquisition of Manchester United shares by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) through Ariel Investment, LLC is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. The stock's current valuation and performance indicators suggest a fair valuation with moderate momentum. As the largest guru shareholder, Ariel Investment's increased stake in Manchester United PLC underscores the firm's confidence in the stock's potential and its significance within the portfolio. The trade analysis indicates a positive outlook for the stock, with a GF Score that points to a moderate future performance potential.

