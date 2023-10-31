FMR LLC Bolsters Portfolio with Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) Shares

58 minutes ago
Introduction to the Transaction

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently expanded its investment portfolio with the addition of shares in the Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA, Financial). This move signifies a strategic investment choice by the firm, reflecting its confidence in the ETF's potential. The transaction details reveal a substantial acquisition, underscoring FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment approach and market outlook.

Transaction Specifics

On October 31, 2023, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) executed a notable trade, adding 350,126 shares of FIVA to its holdings. The transaction was carried out at a trade price of $21.95 per share. This addition has increased FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total share count in FIVA to 1,099,261, which now represents a 32.33% position in the firm's portfolio. However, the trade impact on the overall portfolio remains undisclosed.

Profile of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, has a rich history of taking calculated risks to achieve growth. The firm's investment philosophy is deeply rooted in individual decision-making and innovation. Fidelity has been a pioneer in the financial industry, introducing groundbreaking services such as the first money market fund with check writing and wireless trading platforms. Today, under the leadership of CEO Abigail Johnson, Fidelity continues to manage a diverse range of funds and ETFs, with a focus on constant innovation and research. 1724532210834403328.png

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA, Financial) Overview

FIVA, with its stock symbol recognized in the market, has a market capitalization of $81.024 million. The ETF's current stock price stands at $23.15, reflecting a PE percentage of 13.86. Despite the lack of sufficient data to evaluate its GF Value, FIVA has shown a year-to-date percentage change of 9.1%, indicating a positive performance trend. 1724532192530460672.png

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Current Portfolio and Top Holdings

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is extensive, with 5,124 stocks and a total equity of $1,154.67 trillion. The firm's top sectors include Technology and Healthcare, with major holdings in industry giants such as Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). These top holdings reflect FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategic investment choices and its focus on sectors with high growth potential.

Performance and Valuation Metrics of FIVA

FIVA's GF Score stands at 78/100, indicating a likely average performance potential. However, due to insufficient data, other valuation metrics such as Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, and GF Value Rank are not applicable. This lack of data presents challenges in fully assessing FIVA's valuation and future performance.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance Post-Trade

Since the transaction, FIVA's stock price has experienced a 5.47% gain, showcasing a positive market reaction. However, when compared to its IPO price, the stock shows a -9.96% change. The ETF's momentum and relative strength index (RSI) figures suggest a stable performance, with RSI figures of 60.99, 56.41, and 52.36 over 5, 9, and 14 days, respectively.

Conclusion

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of FIVA shares is a strategic addition to its portfolio, reflecting the firm's confidence in the ETF's value proposition. While the lack of comprehensive financial metrics poses a challenge in evaluating FIVA's full potential, the positive market reaction and current performance indicators provide a cautiously optimistic outlook for the ETF. Investors will be watching closely to see how this transaction influences FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio performance in the future.

