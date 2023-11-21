Stanley Druckenmiller's Bold Bet on Alphabet Inc. in Q3 2023

Insights into the Investment Moves of a Market Maven

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investor and former lead portfolio manager for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)'s Quantum Fund, has made significant changes to his portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. As the head of Duquesne Capital, Druckenmiller's investment strategy is characterized by a top-down approach, actively combining long and short positions across various asset classes. His latest 13F filing reveals a strategic emphasis on Alphabet Inc., signaling a potential conviction in the tech giant's future prospects.

1724533381020053504.png

New Additions to Druckenmiller's Portfolio

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing shows a dynamic entry into several stocks, with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial) leading the pack:

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial) was the standout addition, with 838,375 shares valued at $109.71 million, making up 3.94% of the portfolio.
  • Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) followed, with 1,988,561 shares worth $65.98 million, accounting for 2.37% of the portfolio.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial) also joined the list, with 915,043 shares valued at $60.35 million, comprising 2.17% of the portfolio.

Key Position Increases

In addition to new acquisitions, Druckenmiller amplified his stakes in several companies:

  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) saw an additional 188,300 shares, bringing the total to 1,017,260 shares. This 22.72% increase in share count had a 2.13% impact on the portfolio, with a total value of $321.2 million.
  • UBS Group AG (UBS, Financial) experienced a substantial 187.48% increase in share count with an additional 1,423,945 shares, totaling 2,183,445 shares valued at $54.06 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

The third quarter also saw Druckenmiller exit several positions entirely:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial) was sold off completely, with 486,190 shares eliminated, impacting the portfolio by -1.71%.
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV, Financial) was another full liquidation, with 198,760 shares sold, resulting in a -1.55% portfolio impact.

Significant Reductions in Holdings

Druckenmiller's portfolio adjustments included notable reductions:

  • Option Care Health Inc (OPCH, Financial) was reduced by 3,185,824 shares, a -72.55% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -3.6%. The stock's average trading price was $33.71 during the quarter, with a -15.92% return over the past three months and -2.23% year-to-date.
  • T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) saw a -35.85% reduction of 422,887 shares, impacting the portfolio by -2.04%. The stock traded at an average price of $138.54 and returned 5.57% over the past three months and 5.19% year-to-date.

Druckenmiller's Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 41 stocks. The top holdings were 13.65% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 12.75% in Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial), 11.53% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 8.75% in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial), and 6.35% in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK, Financial). The investments span across 11 industries, reflecting a diversified approach to asset allocation.

1724533427614576640.png

1724533451345948672.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

