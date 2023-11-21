Appaloosa Management's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Strategic Adjustments and New Positions

Renowned investor David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), the mastermind behind Appaloosa Management, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Tepper, a prominent figure on Wall Street, is known for his distressed debt expertise and exceptional return rates. His firm, based in Miami Beach, Florida, has a diverse investment approach, focusing on public equity and fixed income markets globally. With a keen eye for value, Tepper's latest 13F filing offers a glimpse into his strategic moves during a dynamic market period.

New Additions to the Portfolio

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisitions include:

A new position in KE Holdings Inc (BEKE, Financial), purchasing 2,400,000 shares, which now represents 0.74% of the portfolio, with a total value of $37.25 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Tepper has also ramped up his investments in several companies:

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) saw an additional 447,500 shares, increasing the total to 1,950,000 shares. This 29.78% hike in shares translates to a 2.65% portfolio impact, with a total value of $585.41 million.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) also experienced a boost with 395,000 additional shares, bringing the total to 1,635,000. This adjustment marks a 31.85% increase in share count, with a total value of $516.25 million.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Tepper exiting several holdings:

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) was completely sold off, with 1,750,000 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -1.94%.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) shares were liquidated, with all 120,000 shares sold, resulting in a -1.93% portfolio impact.

Reduced Positions

Tepper's portfolio adjustments included trimming positions in key stocks:

Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial) was reduced by 610,000 shares, a -47.84% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -1.55%. BIDU's average trading price was $140.2 during the quarter, with a -20.39% return over the past three months and -4.23% year-to-date.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial) saw a reduction of 775,000 shares, a -43.66% cut, with a -1.45% impact on the portfolio. TSM traded at an average price of $94.56 and has returned 6.82% over the past three months and 34.71% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 32 stocks. The top holdings are concentrated in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) at 11.56%, Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) at 10.19%, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) at 9.41%, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) at 8.8%, and Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial) at 7.16%. The investments are primarily focused on seven industries: Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

