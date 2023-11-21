David Tepper Bolsters Stake in Meta Platforms Inc, Reveals Q3 2023 Portfolio Moves

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Appaloosa Management's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Strategic Adjustments and New Positions

Renowned investor David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), the mastermind behind Appaloosa Management, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Tepper, a prominent figure on Wall Street, is known for his distressed debt expertise and exceptional return rates. His firm, based in Miami Beach, Florida, has a diverse investment approach, focusing on public equity and fixed income markets globally. With a keen eye for value, Tepper's latest 13F filing offers a glimpse into his strategic moves during a dynamic market period.

1724548484947832832.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisitions include:

  • A new position in KE Holdings Inc (BEKE, Financial), purchasing 2,400,000 shares, which now represents 0.74% of the portfolio, with a total value of $37.25 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Tepper has also ramped up his investments in several companies:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) saw an additional 447,500 shares, increasing the total to 1,950,000 shares. This 29.78% hike in shares translates to a 2.65% portfolio impact, with a total value of $585.41 million.
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) also experienced a boost with 395,000 additional shares, bringing the total to 1,635,000. This adjustment marks a 31.85% increase in share count, with a total value of $516.25 million.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Tepper exiting several holdings:

  • Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) was completely sold off, with 1,750,000 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -1.94%.
  • Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) shares were liquidated, with all 120,000 shares sold, resulting in a -1.93% portfolio impact.

Reduced Positions

Tepper's portfolio adjustments included trimming positions in key stocks:

  • Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial) was reduced by 610,000 shares, a -47.84% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -1.55%. BIDU's average trading price was $140.2 during the quarter, with a -20.39% return over the past three months and -4.23% year-to-date.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial) saw a reduction of 775,000 shares, a -43.66% cut, with a -1.45% impact on the portfolio. TSM traded at an average price of $94.56 and has returned 6.82% over the past three months and 34.71% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 32 stocks. The top holdings are concentrated in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) at 11.56%, Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) at 10.19%, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) at 9.41%, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) at 8.8%, and Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial) at 7.16%. The investments are primarily focused on seven industries: Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

1724548537426964480.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.