FMR LLC Reduces Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, investment firm FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant adjustment to its portfolio by reducing its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT, Financial). The transaction saw FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) sell off 4,710,781 shares, resulting in a -57.02% change in its holdings of the company. This move left the firm with a total of 3,551,261 shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, which, interestingly, did not alter the firm's portfolio position due to a trade impact value of 0. The shares were traded at a price of $2.25 each.

Investment Firm FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio): A Brief History

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), known for its Fidelity brand, was established in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking calculated risks and seeking stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is deeply rooted in individual decision-making and innovation, a legacy carried on by Edward C. Johnson III and later by Abigail Johnson, the current CEO. With a diverse range of products, including notable mutual funds and ETFs, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has grown to manage assets worth $1,154.67 trillion, with a strong inclination towards the technology and healthcare sectors. 1724548869070581760.png

Understanding Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, a medical dermatology company based in the USA, focuses on developing treatments for immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. Since its IPO on January 31, 2020, the company has been working on innovative therapies, including its lead product candidate ZORYVE. Despite its promising clinical trials, Arcutis has faced challenges in the market, with a current market capitalization of $205.753 million and a stock price of $2.18, reflecting a significant decline since its IPO and year-to-date. 1724548850150076416.png

Trade Impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

The recent trade by FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has not impacted its portfolio position, as indicated by a trade impact value of 0. This suggests that the sale of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares may have been a strategic decision to rebalance the firm's investments or to cut losses, given the stock's performance. The firm's remaining 3.77% stake in Arcutis indicates a continued, albeit reduced, interest in the company's future.

Market Position and Performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc's market position has been under pressure, with a stock price decline of -3.11% since the transaction and a staggering -90.55% drop since its IPO. The year-to-date performance has also been disappointing, with an -85.24% decrease. These figures underscore the challenges faced by the company in a competitive biotechnology industry.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Focus

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holdings reflect a preference for large-cap technology and healthcare companies, with significant investments in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands out as a venture into a smaller, more specialized sector, indicating a diversified approach to portfolio management.

Financial Health and Future Potential of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc's financial health, as indicated by its GF Score of 28/100, suggests significant challenges ahead. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are low, and its Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z score indicate potential risks. However, the company's commitment to developing new treatments could offer long-term growth opportunities if successful.

Conclusion

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc may reflect a strategic shift or a response to the company's stock performance. While the trade has not impacted FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio significantly, it does highlight the firm's active management style and willingness to adjust its holdings in response to market conditions. Investors will be watching closely to see how this decision plays out in the context of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s broader investment strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.