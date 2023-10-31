FMR LLC Adjusts Stake in Vera Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Recent Transaction Overview

On October 31, 2023, investment firm FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable adjustment to its holdings in Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA, Financial), a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The firm reduced its position by 2,137,756 shares, resulting in a remaining total of 3,307,610 shares. Despite this significant change, the transaction did not have a material impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, with the trade impact recorded at 0%. The shares were traded at a price of $10.42 each on the date of the transaction.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Profile

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), founded by Edward C. Johnson II in 1946, has a rich history of taking calculated risks and seeking stocks with growth potential. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in individual decision-making and innovation, as evidenced by its early adoption of technologies like wireless trading platforms. FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has grown substantially over the decades, with a current equity of $1,154.67 trillion and a diverse portfolio that includes top holdings in both the technology and healthcare sectors. 1724549081537245184.png

About Vera Therapeutics Inc

Vera Therapeutics Inc, based in the USA, focuses on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate, atacicept, is a fusion protein designed to reduce autoantibodies contributing to autoimmune diseases. Since its IPO on May 14, 2021, the company has been actively pursuing the commercialization of its innovative therapies. Vera Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of $605.177 million. 1724549063099084800.png

Trade Impact Analysis

The reduction in FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s holdings of Vera Therapeutics Inc does not seem to significantly alter the firm's overall investment strategy. With a trade impact of 0% and a current position ratio of 7.46% in the traded stock, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) maintains a substantial interest in the biotechnology company, albeit at a reduced level.

Vera Therapeutics Inc's Market Performance

Since the trade date, Vera Therapeutics Inc's stock price has increased by 30.71%, currently standing at $13.62. This is a notable rise from the trade price of $10.42. However, the stock has experienced a year-to-date decline of -25.57%, indicating some volatility in its market performance.

Financial Health and Growth Prospects

Vera Therapeutics Inc's financial health, as indicated by its Financial Strength with a Balance Sheet Rank of 7/10, appears robust with a Cash to Debt ratio of 5.42. However, the company's Growth Rank is currently not applicable, suggesting a lack of sufficient data to evaluate its growth prospects.

Investment Considerations for Value Investors

Value investors might be cautious considering Vera Therapeutics Inc's low GF Score of 21/100, which implies poor future performance potential. Additionally, the absence of data for GF Value Rank and Price to GF Value metrics makes it challenging to assess the stock's valuation.

Conclusion

In summary, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in Vera Therapeutics Inc shares represents a strategic portfolio adjustment rather than a shift in investment philosophy. While the stock has shown recent price gains, its overall performance and financial metrics present a mixed picture for potential investors. Value investors, in particular, may need to weigh the company's innovative product pipeline against its current financial health and growth metrics before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.