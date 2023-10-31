FMR LLC Bolsters Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Overview of FMR LLC Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Trade

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently expanded its investment portfolio by adding shares of the Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO, Financial). On October 31, 2023, the firm acquired 892,483 additional shares of FDLO, reflecting a strategic move to capitalize on the ETF's potential.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), known as Fidelity, was established in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. With a history of taking calculated risks to seek growth, Fidelity has become a powerhouse in the investment world. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in promoting innovative individuals and leveraging research and technology for growth. Fidelity's current CEO, Abigail Johnson, continues to uphold these values, steering the firm towards new heights in the financial sector.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO, Financial) at a Glance

FDLO is designed to provide investment returns that correspond to the performance of the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor Index. With a market capitalization of approximately $665.029 million, FDLO is a significant player in the ETF market. The ETF's current stock price stands at $50.96, with a PE percentage of 22.56, indicating profitability.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction, dated October 31, 2023, saw FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s holdings in FDLO increase by 892,483 shares at a trade price of $48.44 per share. This addition brought the firm's total shares in FDLO to 2,500,608, accounting for a 19.61% ownership stake in the ETF and a 0.01% position in FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio is diverse, with significant holdings in technology and healthcare sectors. The firm's top holdings include giants like Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial). With an equity value of $1,154.67 trillion, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is a testament to its robust investment strategy.

FDLO's Financial and Market Performance

FDLO has shown impressive growth since its IPO, with a 104.91% increase in stock price and a year-to-date performance boost of 10.78%. The ETF's GF Score of 87 out of 100 suggests a strong potential for outperformance in the future.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Since FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment, FDLO's stock price has experienced a 5.2% gain. The ETF's market momentum and investor sentiment indicators, such as the RSI 14 Day at 62.18, suggest a positive outlook, potentially influenced by FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent trade.

Impact of FMR LLC Trades, Portfolio)'s Strategic Move

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of additional FDLO shares is a calculated move that aligns with the firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy. This transaction not only increases FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s influence over FDLO but also diversifies its portfolio with a low volatility asset. The trade's impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is minimal in terms of percentage, yet it signifies confidence in FDLO's market performance and future prospects.

Conclusion

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition of FDLO shares is a strategic enhancement to its investment portfolio. With FDLO's strong financial metrics and market performance, this move could bode well for both FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and the ETF. Investors and market watchers will be keen to observe how this transaction influences FDLO's trajectory in the volatile market landscape.

