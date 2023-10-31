FMR LLC Adjusts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, made a significant adjustment to its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company. The firm reduced its stake by 1,412,144 shares, resulting in a -23.21% change in its position. This transaction had a minor impact of -0.01% on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $58.86 per share. Post-transaction, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds a total of 4,673,111 shares in Blueprint Medicines, representing a 7.69% ownership and a 0.02% position size within the firm's portfolio.

Insight into FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), known as Fidelity, was established in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking calculated risks and seeking stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is rooted in individual decision-making and innovation, a legacy carried on by Edward C. Johnson III and later by CEO Abigail Johnson. With a focus on technology and healthcare sectors, Fidelity has grown to manage an equity portfolio worth $1,154.67 trillion, with top holdings in major companies like Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). 1724549113057439744.png

Blueprint Medicines Corp at a Glance

Blueprint Medicines Corp, founded in the USA, went public on April 30, 2015. The company is dedicated to developing innovative treatments for diseases caused by abnormal kinase activation. Its pipeline includes small molecule drugs for cancer and rare genetic diseases, with notable candidates like BLU-285 and BLU-554 targeting specific cancer-causing mutations. Blueprint Medicines operates within various segments, including collaboration and license revenue, and has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion. 1724549094451507200.png

Detailed Transaction Specifics

The trade specifics reveal that FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s transaction on October 31, 2023, was executed at a price of $58.86, with the firm's total shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp post-transaction standing at 4,673,111. This represents a 7.69% stake in the company and a 0.02% position in FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. The trade change percentage is significant, indicating a strategic move by the firm.

Blueprint Medicines Corp's Market Performance

Currently, Blueprint Medicines Corp's stock is priced at $64.73, reflecting a 9.97% gain since the transaction date. The stock is deemed "Modestly Overvalued" with a GF Value of $49.94 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.30. The company's stock has experienced a 176.15% increase since its IPO and a 49.49% rise year-to-date.

Financial Health and Growth Prospects

Blueprint Medicines Corp's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 2.13, with a Financial Strength rank of 4/10. The company's Profitability Rank is 3/10, while its Growth Rank stands at 8/10. Despite a negative ROE of -133.15% and ROA of -44.45%, the company has shown a revenue growth of 35.00% over the past three years.

Comparative Analysis with Other Gurus

Other notable investors, such as Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), also hold positions in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, although the specific share percentage is not provided. This context highlights the diverse interest in Blueprint Medicines within the investment community.

Concluding Thoughts on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio Adjustment

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in Blueprint Medicines Corp shares suggests a strategic portfolio realignment. While the transaction's impact on the firm's portfolio was minimal, it could reflect a response to the company's current valuation, financial health, or growth prospects. As Blueprint Medicines continues to innovate within the biotechnology industry, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and other investors will likely monitor its performance closely, adjusting their positions as necessary to align with their investment strategies and market movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.