EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC Bolsters Position in Xometry Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has recently increased its investment in Xometry Inc (XMTR, Financial), signaling a strategic move by the firm. On October 31, 2023, the firm added 2,539,649 shares to its holdings, resulting in a significant trade impact of 0.62% on its portfolio. This transaction has brought EVENTIDE's total share count in Xometry to 5,730,339, which now represents 1.4% of its portfolio and 12.65% of the company's outstanding shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $14.55, reflecting the firm's confidence in the potential of Xometry Inc.

Insight into EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Boston, MA, is known for its investment philosophy that often focuses on healthcare and technology sectors. With an equity portfolio valued at $5.92 billion, the firm's top holdings include Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial), Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL, Financial), and Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial), among others. The firm's approach to investing is underscored by a keen eye for value and growth within its preferred sectors. 1724549820116430848.png

Understanding Xometry Inc

Xometry Inc operates within the industrial products sector in the USA, offering AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. The company's business model caters to a diverse clientele, including engineers, product designers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry's manufacturing processes span across CNC Machining, Injection Molding, and 3D Printing, primarily serving the U.S. market. As of the date of this article, Xometry Inc boasts a market capitalization of $898.446 million, with a current stock price of $18.69, reflecting a significant gain of 28.45% since EVENTIDE's recent transaction. 1724549798536736768.png

Financial and Market Performance of Xometry Inc

Despite the company's growth, Xometry Inc's stock performance has been turbulent, with a year-to-date decline of 42.19% and a substantial drop of 72.11% since its IPO. The absence of GF Value and GF Valuation data indicates that the intrinsic value of Xometry cannot be evaluated through GuruFocus's exclusive method. However, the stock's GF Score stands at 19 out of 100, suggesting potential challenges in future performance.

Xometry Inc's Financial Health and Growth Prospects

Xometry's financial health is reflected in its cash to debt ratio of 0.92, ranking it at 1612 among its peers. The company's return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are at -22.55% and -11.22%, respectively, placing it at lower ranks within the industry. Growth indicators show a mixed picture, with a three-year revenue growth rate at -13.90%, but EBITDA and earnings growth over the same period are at 33.30% and 29.80%, respectively.

Market Momentum and Valuation Metrics

The momentum index and relative strength index (RSI) indicators for Xometry Inc present a nuanced view of the stock's recent performance. With a 14-day RSI of 47.26 and momentum indexes for the past 1 and 12 months at -5.98 and -59.18, respectively, the stock shows signs of volatility. These figures, coupled with the company's low GF Score and ranks in profitability, growth, and momentum, suggest that investors should exercise caution.

Conclusion: EVENTIDE's Strategic Move

EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s increased stake in Xometry Inc reflects a strategic decision that may align with the firm's investment philosophy. While Xometry's current financial health and market performance exhibit some challenges, EVENTIDE's move could be based on long-term growth prospects or a belief in the company's potential to rebound. Value investors will be watching closely to see how this investment plays out in the context of the broader market and within EVENTIDE's diverse portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.