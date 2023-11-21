Unveiling SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the True Market Value of SolarEdge Technologies in a Volatile Market

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amidst a market that has seen SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) experience a significant 3-month loss of 55.17%, the company's recent daily gain of 10.79% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.66 prompt a crucial question: is SolarEdge Technologies significantly undervalued? This valuation analysis seeks to answer that question, providing investors with a comprehensive look at the intrinsic value of SolarEdge Technologies.

Company Introduction

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) designs, develops, and markets innovative inverter systems essential for solar photovoltaic installations. With a diverse product range catering to residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar projects, SolarEdge Technologies has established a significant presence in the solar industry. Direct sales to installers and indirect distribution through wholesalers form the backbone of their market strategy, complemented by ventures in energy storage and e-mobility. Currently, the stock's market price of $79.35 stands in stark contrast to its GF Value of $429.23, suggesting a potential undervaluation worth exploring.

1724556060481613824.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future performance estimates. This calculation serves as a benchmark for fair trading value. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates a potential misvaluation; a lower stock price suggests undervaluation and, conversely, a higher price indicates overvaluation. With a market cap of $4.50 billion and a share price far below the GF Value, SolarEdge Technologies presents signs of significant undervaluation, potentially indicating higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1724556038713176064.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is critical before investing. SolarEdge Technologies' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.4 places it in a less favorable position than 55.63% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. However, with an overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, the company's financial stability appears robust. This is reflected in the company's historical debt and cash flow data.

1724556080471666688.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies like SolarEdge Technologies, which has sustained profitability for 8 out of the past 10 years, generally carries less risk. With a 12-month revenue of $3.60 billion and an operating margin surpassing more than half of its industry competitors, the company's profitability is strong. However, its growth, as indicated by a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 23.5%, ranks well within its industry, despite a slight decline in EBITDA growth rate.

ROIC vs WACC

An important profitability metric is the comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, the ROIC should exceed the WACC to indicate efficient capital allocation. For SolarEdge Technologies, the ROIC currently stands at 6.09, which is lower than the WACC of 11.96, suggesting room for improvement in capital efficiency.

1724556099534778368.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued, presenting a strong financial condition and robust profitability. Despite a growth rank that is lower than a portion of its industry peers, the company's market position and fundamentals suggest potential for future gains. For a more detailed financial overview, investors are encouraged to review SolarEdge Technologies' 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.