Unveiling First Solar (FSLR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at First Solar's Market Valuation Amidst Recent Performance Fluctuations

57 minutes ago
First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) has experienced a notable daily gain of 11.43%, yet over the past three months, the stock has witnessed a decline of 29.46%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.42, investors are keen to understand whether the current stock valuation reflects its true worth. The pressing question is: is First Solar modestly overvalued? The following analysis aims to shed light on First Solar's valuation, inviting readers to delve deeper into the financial intricacies of this intriguing company.

Company Introduction

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels and systems, holding the title of the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. With a current share price of $149.14 and a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, First Solar's valuation is under scrutiny, particularly when compared to the GF Value estimate of $115.77, suggesting a potential overvaluation. This introduction sets the stage for a comprehensive evaluation of First Solar's intrinsic value, juxtaposing its market performance with its operational history and financial metrics.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance projections. According to this valuation method, First Solar (FSLR, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The GF Value Line, a visual representation of this fair value, suggests that the stock price will likely oscillate around this line. If the price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, leading to poorer future returns, while a price well below may indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher returns.

Given that First Solar is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth. This valuation insight is critical for investors considering the long-term prospects of their investments.

Financial Strength

Investors must be wary of companies with weak financial strength, as they pose a higher risk of capital loss. First Solar's financial robustness is evident with a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.35, ranking higher than 58.61% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. The company's overall financial strength score is a solid 9 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent performance, is generally less risky. First Solar has maintained profitability for 6 out of the past 10 years. With a 12-month revenue of $3.20 billion and an operating margin of 14.19%, the company's profitability ranks well within its industry. The profitability score for First Solar is 6 out of 10, reflecting fair profitability.

Company growth is a pivotal valuation factor, as it is closely tied to long-term stock performance. Despite an average annual revenue decline of 5.5%, First Solar's 3-year average EBITDA growth of 36.7% ranks favorably in the industry, suggesting a strong potential for value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability can also be achieved by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A higher ROIC than WACC indicates value creation. First Solar's ROIC over the past 12 months stands at 7.2, which, when contrasted with its WACC of 12.1, suggests challenges in generating sufficient returns on investments.

Conclusion

In summary, First Solar (FSLR, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The company's strong financial condition and fair profitability, coupled with its commendable growth ranking, build a compelling case for its future prospects. For a more detailed financial overview, interested parties can explore First Solar's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
