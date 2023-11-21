AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Business Milestones

ASTS Prepares for First Commercial Satellite Launch Amidst Financial Review

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) announced the manufacturing of its first five commercial satellites, targeting a Q1 2024 launch.
  • The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $135.7 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Total operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $59.0 million, with an expected decrease in adjusted operating expenses by $10 million to $15 million per quarter starting Q1 2024.
  • ASTS is moving forward with strategic investment processes, aiming to close and fund with multiple partners by the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 14, 2023, AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, providing a comprehensive business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, known for building the first space-based cellular broadband network, is gearing up for the expected launch of its first five commercial satellites in the first quarter of 2024, with the aim of initiating commercial service within the same year.

Business and Operational Highlights

ASTS achieved a significant milestone by demonstrating space-based 5G cellular broadband capabilities, a historic first for the industry. The company's BlueWalker 3 satellite showcased increased performance with data rates of 14 Mbps per 5MHz channels. The manufacturing of the commercial satellites is proceeding at full speed, with approximately 85% of planned capital expenditures already paid as of the end of Q3 2023. ASTS also expects to reduce total and adjusted operating expenses by $10 million to $15 million per quarter beginning in Q1 2024, attributed to the completion of various design and development phases.

Financial Performance

ASTS reported a cash position of $135.7 million, including cash equivalents and restricted cash. The total operating expenses for the third quarter were $59.0 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter's $58.1 million. This increase was primarily due to a rise in depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. However, the company saw a decrease in research and development costs and engineering services costs. Adjusted operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $37.3 million, a decrease from Q2 2023's $38.4 million.

The company's IP portfolio has expanded to over 3,100 patent and patent pending claims worldwide. ASTS is actively engaged in a strategic investment process, with the goal of closing and funding agreements with multiple strategic partners by the end of 2023, although there is no certainty of such transactions occurring.

Financial Statements Analysis

The consolidated balance sheets show a decrease in total assets from $438.4 million at the end of 2022 to $402.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's total stockholders' equity also decreased from $359.8 million to $287.2 million over the same period. The consolidated statements of operations indicate a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $20.9 million for Q3 2023, with a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.23.

The non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs, and Adjusted general and administrative costs, are provided to give investors a clearer understanding of the company's operating performance, excluding certain expenses like stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Looking Forward

ASTS is poised to enter a transformative phase with the launch of its commercial satellites, which could significantly impact its operational and financial trajectory. The company's focus on strategic investments and partnerships may also play a crucial role in its growth and ability to capitalize on its technological advancements.

Investors and analysts can access more details about ASTS's financial performance and future plans during the company's quarterly business update conference call, which was held on November 14, 2023, and is available on the AST SpaceMobile Investor Relations website.

For a more detailed understanding of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS, Financial)'s financials and strategic direction, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AST SpaceMobile Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.