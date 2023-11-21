PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Reports Significant Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Net Revenue Increases by 16x Year-Over-Year; Company Launches First Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) sees a 16-fold increase in third-quarter net revenue compared to the same period last year.
  • The company launched EveryLife, its first wholly-owned subsidiary, and introduced an eCommerce marketplace.
  • PSQH reiterates its expectation to achieve its first profitable quarter in 2024.
Article's Main Image

On November 14, 2023, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a transformative period for the company with a significant increase in net revenue for the third quarter of 2023. PSQH, operating under the brand PublicSquare, is a marketplace that connects patriotic Americans with businesses that share their values.

Financial Performance and Highlights

PSQH's third-quarter net revenue surged by 16 times year-over-year, a testament to the company's rapid growth and the successful launch of new initiatives. Michael Seifert, Chairman and CEO, highlighted the company's sequential revenue increase of over 300% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The company has also seen a surge in new business vendors and consumers on its platform.

Income Statement Overview

The condensed consolidated statements of operations reveal that PSQH's net revenues, net of returns and discounts, reached $2,030,900 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $124,634 for the same period in 2022. However, the company reported a net loss of $20,238,664 for the quarter, attributed to significant costs and expenses, including cost of sales, transaction costs, and general and administrative expenses. The net loss per common share, basic and diluted, was $(0.77) for the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Insights

The balance sheet shows that as of September 30, 2023, PSQH had total assets of $33,248,145, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for $25,255,909. The company's total liabilities stood at $21,743,057, with a significant portion in warrant liabilities. The stockholders' equity was reported at $11,505,088.

The cash flow statement indicates that PSQH used $12,274,951 in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company's financing activities provided a net cash inflow of $37,066,542, primarily from the issuance of convertible notes payable and proceeds from reverse recapitalization.

Segment Performance and Adjusted EBITDA

PSQH operates in two segments: Marketplace and Brands. The Marketplace segment, which includes advertising sales, reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(6,339,765) for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Brands segment, which includes product sales, reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1,384,997) for the same period. The total adjusted EBITDA loss for the company was $(7,724,762).

Strategic Developments and Outlook

PSQH's strategic developments include the launch of EveryLife Inc., a wholly-owned baby-care brand, and the introduction of an eCommerce marketplace. The company remains confident in its business model and expects to achieve its first profitable quarter in 2024.

In conclusion, PSQH's third-quarter results reflect a period of significant revenue growth and strategic expansion. Despite the reported net loss, the company's leadership is optimistic about the future, citing strong margins and recurring cash flow potential at scale. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find PSQH's growth trajectory and future profitability prospects to be of interest.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PSQ Holdings Inc for further details.

